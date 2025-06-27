Cobbs Leonard’s first studio album after decade-long career

Three-time Grammy Award winner Tasha Cobbs Leonard is set to release her first-ever studio album, “Tasha,” on July 25, marking a pivotal moment in the gospel superstar’s career. The highly anticipated project represents a creative partnership with her husband and producer, Kenneth Leonard Jr., blending multiple genres to create a sound transcending traditional gospel boundaries.

Star-studded collaborations define new sound

The album boasts an impressive roster of collaborators, including John Legend, Kirk Franklin, Lecrae and Chandler Moore. This diverse lineup, a testament to Leonard’s vision, merges R&B, worship, pop, hip-hop and gospel into a cohesive artistic statement that resonates with sacred and secular audiences.

The genre-blending approach allows Leonard to explore new musical territories while maintaining the spiritual foundation that has defined her career. Each featured artist brings a unique perspective to the project, creating a dynamic interplay between musical traditions and contemporary sounds.

Themes of spiritual growth and perseverance

The album “Tasha” powerfully explores themes such as surrender, resilience and soul-deep worship. Intricately woven throughout the album’s tracks, these concepts offer listeners a profound journey through spiritual growth and personal transformation. This thematic coherence is a testament to Leonard’s maturity as an artist and a spiritual leader.

The album’s exploration of surrender challenges listeners to let go of control and trust in divine guidance. Resilience is a complementary theme, encouraging perseverance through life’s challenges while maintaining faith. Soul-deep worship represents the album’s core message, inviting audiences into authentic spiritual connection.

First single creates line dancing phenomenon

The album’s debut single, “Already Good (Tasha Slide),” introduces an unexpected element to Leonard’s repertoire: a line-dancing anthem. The track demonstrates the artist’s willingness to embrace joy and celebration as forms of worship, creating music that encourages physical expression and community participation.

This innovative approach to gospel music reflects broader trends in contemporary Christian music, where artists increasingly incorporate elements of popular culture to reach broader audiences. The “Tasha Slide” represents more than just a dance craze; it embodies Leonard’s belief that worship should be accessible and inclusive.

Second single emphasizes divine grace

The recently released single “The Hand That Keeps Holding” delivers a message of grace and divine presence. The track assures listeners that God remains near during difficult circumstances, offering comfort and hope to those facing challenges.

The song’s lyrical content reflects Leonard’s pastoral heart. It addresses real-world struggles while pointing toward spiritual solutions. This balance between acknowledging pain and offering hope has become a hallmark of Leonard’s ministry and musical approach.

‘Whole & Free’ tour promises comprehensive experience

Leonard will embark on the “Whole & Free” tour this fall to support the album’s release. The tour name reflects the album’s themes of spiritual liberation and complete transformation through faith.

The tour lineup includes singer and songwriter Naomi Raine, pastor and author Dr. Jackie Greene and author and mental health counselor Kobe Campbell. This diverse group of speakers and performers creates a holistic experience that addresses spiritual, emotional and mental wellness.

Creative partnership with husband producer

The collaboration with Kenneth Leonard Jr. represents the artist’s professional and personal milestone. Working with her husband as a producer allows for intimate creative exploration while maintaining the high production standards expected from a Grammy-winning artist.

This partnership enables Leonard to explore vulnerable themes with complete trust and creative freedom. The husband-wife dynamic brings authenticity to the album’s themes of surrender and resilience, as their relationship informs the artistic process.

The July 25 release date positions “Tasha” as a major summer release, potentially reaching audiences during a season of festivals and outdoor gatherings. Combining danceable tracks and deeply spiritual content, the album offers versatility for different listening contexts and audience needs.