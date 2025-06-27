Ronreaco Lee and Pierre Johnson: men of ‘Divorced Sisters’

Ronreaco Lee and Pierre V Johnson give insight on what happens when you gather a cast of talented men to portray the husbands — past and present — of a group of dynamic women navigating life after love. For starters you get the heart, humor and healing found in Tyler Perry‘s newest series, “Divorced Sisters.” While the ladies may steal the show, don’t sleep on the fellas — they’ve got plenty to say and even more to teach us.

Meet the men of “Divorced Sisters”: RonReaco Lee, Pierre B. Johnson, Kane Parks and Rico Ball, who each bring layered performances to the small screen. The series centers on the women’s journeys post-divorce, and these men give depth to the stories of love lost, accountability and personal growth.

Kicking things off with a laugh, the cast jokingly introduced themselves as “The Men of Divorced Sisters” — which somehow sounded both mysterious and a little suspect. But their on-screen chemistry and off-screen brotherhood were instantly obvious.

RonReaco Lee, a seasoned actor known for his smooth charisma, plays William Washington — ex-husband to Kadine Ellis’s character. When asked if there was any pressure playing Kadine’s ex with her real-life husband Devale Ellis in the wings, RonReaco didn’t flinch. In fact, he praised Devale: “He does such a great job letting his wife shine. That kind of Black love, man — it’s powerful.”

Pierre B. Johnson (Von Slow) shared that he knew he was meant for the role the moment he read the audition sides. “It wasn’t me, but it was definitely someone I could bring to life. From there, the script just pulled me in. Y’all are in for a treat.”

And then there’s Rico Ball, who portrays Calvin — a character he describes as “married, but complicated.” Without revealing too much, Rico teased that viewers would have to tune in to uncover the full story. When asked whether the role made him reevaluate life and love, Rico didn’t hesitate. “This show is about self-reflection. If nothing else, it’ll have people looking in the mirror — figuring out who they are so they can truly show up for someone else.”

But perhaps the freshest face on the roster is Kane Parks, who plays Grayson Price. At first glance, he barely looks old enough to rent a car — let alone be married — but don’t underestimate his depth. While his character isn’t divorced, Kane draws on personal experience to deliver a grounded performance. “I’m in college, dealing with a lot of parent issues, trying to grow as a man. This show helped me understand that healing comes in many forms.”

And yes — this is Kane’s first recurring role with Tyler Perry Studios. “It’s like an actor’s boot camp. His pace is insane. But once you work with him, you can work anywhere.” He also described his first real stay in Atlanta as “a blessing” and quickly became a fan of the city’s energy.

The cast has already wrapped filming on 16 episodes — and get this — they knocked it out in just nine days. That’s Tyler Perry’s legendary production schedule for you: fast, focused and no time wasted.

So, what can audiences expect? Real talk. Real growth. And a few plot twists that’ll have you texting your group chat for commentary.

At its core, “Divorced Sisters” isn’t just about breakups — it’s about breakthrough. It asks the hard questions: Who were we in that relationship? Who are we without it? And how do we learn to love ourselves before we try to love someone else again?

Whether you’re single, married, divorced or just nosy (ahem), this series delivers the kind of storytelling that sticks with you. So grab your popcorn and your journal — because “Divorced Sisters” might just inspire your next self-reflection session.

Catch it soon. You won’t want to miss what’s next.