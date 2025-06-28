50 Cent goes after Diddy’s attorney after closing argument

As the world waits to learn the fate of Sean “Diddy” Combs in the infamous sex trafficking trial, rap mogul 50 Cent lambasts the defense attorney for what he characterized as abject incompetence.

In short, 50 Cent said Diddy’s attorney was so bad in representing the beleaguered Bad Boy boss that he basically set him up for a 20-year prison term.

Prosecutors and defense attorney finished their closing arguments

Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys wrap up their cases on Friday, and the trial has moved into the deliberation phase, which will reportedly begin on Monday, June 30.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik reminded the jury that they only need to find one instance of sex trafficking to convict Diddy. He was also indicted on charges of racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Prosecutors gave instructions to the jurors

Using Jane Doe’s testimony, Slavik appealed to the jury, saying: “The fact that a victim consents once to a commercial sex act — that doesn’t mean that she consented every time. You only need to find that one of these ‘hotel nights’ meets the definition of sex trafficking here,” Slavik said, according to the Associated Press.

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, presented his closing argument by accusing the alleged sex trafficking victims [of looking to] score a huge payday at Diddy’s expense. He highlighted the first trial witness, singer and former girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, as an example of this, saying she’s “sitting somewhere in the world with $30 million.”

Agnifilo was referring to the $20 million settlement Cassie got from Diddy following her 2023 lawsuit filing that kicked off the government’s investigation of Diddy. She also reportedly scored a $10 million payday from the now-defunct InterContinental Hotel regarding the notorious beatdown video.

50 Cent destroys the defense attorney

Following Agnifilo’s summation, 50 Cent scorched the defense attorney with a scathing assessment of the job he performed for his famous client.

“D-mn, they did Diddy dirty them closing statements man, I could have done better than that. How much he pay them lawyers?” Fifty said to his 35 million Instagram followers.

In another post, Fifty continued his rant, saying, “She didn’t have the worst lawyer, You are the worst lawyer,” regarding Agnifilo putting Jane Doe’s rep on blast. “Remember the name Marc Agnifilo. He just got Diddy[‘s] -ss 20 years.”

50 Cent had even more jokes aimed at Diddy’s defense

Fifty wasn’t finished. In a post [captured] by DJ Akademiks, Fifty captioned a picture of Agnifilo saying, “Hey sh-t head tell Puff I said keep paying the rent or JANE won’t be there for the appeal! Marc your closing statements were so bad people think [you’re] working for me. LOL.”

Legal pundits expect the jury to return with a verdict next week.