Angel Reese reacts after Lakers sign her undrafted brother

WNBA star Angel Reese was ecstatic that her younger brother was selected by one of the most storied franchises in NBA history.

Julian “Juju” Reese was picked up by the Los Angeles Lakers after failing to get selected in the 2025 NBA Draft that concluded on Thursday, June 30. As an undrafted free agent, Reese will work to secure an NBA contract when he competes in the Summer League games that begin in Las Vegas in July.

Maryland Terrapins celebrate Julian Reese’s selection

After the news broke that Juju Reese would get a chance to earn an NBA contract with the Lakers, his sister, a star with the Chicago Sky, could scarcely contain her excitement for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Angel Reese is excited for her brother, Juju Reese

Last night, the “Bayou Barbie” took to her X account to delight in her brother’s momentous occasion and to offer a four-word encouragement: “Opportunity. Come on Ju.”

According to the Maryland Terrapins’ website, Juju Reese is a 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward who averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals a game this past season with the team.

This will mark the second year in a row that the Lakers selected a high-profile collegian after the team drafted LeBron James’ son, Bronny, in the 2nd round of the NBA draft in 2024. Bronny James was signed to a multimillion-dollar contract with the team but spent most of his time in the G-League in his rookie campaign.

Angel Reese, of course, soared to national fame and infamy after her LSU Tigers mollywhopped Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes to win the national championship in 2023. The following year, Reese was selected No. 7 in the WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky, where she set seven league and team records related to rebounding. This year, Reese set more records as the youngest forward to ever record a triple-double in WNBA history and the first to record a total of 35 points and 35 rebounds in two games.

The sports world weighs in on Julian Reese’s selection

There were plenty of sports fans who lauded Julian Reese for getting the opportunity to play for a marquee franchise like the Lakers.

One Maryland fan, @MDSportsGuy1, joked that Reese is “Already better [than] Bronny,” while another took a shot at Angel Reese by saying “Hopefully bro can make layups.” It has been reported ad nauseam that Angel Reese has a low shooting percentage despite operating mostly under the basket, making her the subject of much fan ridicule.

A third fan gave the brother kudos by saying, “LFG!! JUJU Reese!!” while a user saluted Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. “Pelinka cooking with this 1!!! Juju going to ball!! Junkyard DAWG!!! Baltimore Grit!! Love it!! 6-8, 6-9 long athletic! Rebounder, shot blocker, etc.”

Others are happy for Reese’s younger sibling, with one saying, “CONGRATULATIONS I know you’re so proud,” and another added, “Wow good for Ju.”

Some folks took advantage of the occasion to take gratuitous shots at Reese, whose play and public pronouncements have made her a lightning rod for controversy.

“I pray that he can actually make wide open lay-ups & not miss shots at the rim like you,” one fan said in the comments section. Another fan doesn’t want to see Reese’s face if her brother makes the team.

“I speak for everybody when I say we don’t want you at the Lakers games,” the person said, while another bemoaned, “If he plays like you, release him.”