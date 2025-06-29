Celebrated Marsalis brings jazz mastery to Wake Forest

Wake Forest University has secured one of jazz music’s most distinguished voices for its 2025 Maya Angelou Artist-in-Residence program, announcing that Grammy-winning saxophonist Branford Marsalis will assume the prestigious role. The appointment, revealed on June 25, represents a significant cultural milestone for the Winston-Salem institution and underscores the university’s commitment to honoring Maya Angelou’s artistic legacy through exceptional talent.

The Maya Angelou Artist-in-Residence program, established to commemorate the late poet laureate’s profound impact on literature and the arts, seeks to bring transformative artists to campus who embody creative excellence and community engagement. Marsalis, whose career has spanned multiple decades and musical genres, exemplifies these values through his innovative approach to jazz and his dedication to arts education.

A multifaceted musical journey

The New Orleans-born musician has established himself as one of the most versatile artists of his generation, seamlessly navigating between jazz, classical, film scoring and Broadway productions. His artistic evolution began in the vibrant musical landscape of his hometown, where he absorbed the rich traditions of American jazz while developing his distinctive voice on the soprano and tenor saxophones.

Marsalis’ professional trajectory has been marked by consistent innovation and artistic risk-taking. His work extends far beyond traditional jazz performances, encompassing collaborations with symphony orchestras, contributions to major motion picture soundtracks and theatrical productions. This breadth of experience has earned him recognition as a musician who refuses to be confined by genre boundaries, continuously pushing the limits of what jazz can achieve in contemporary culture.

The saxophonist’s influence extends through his role as a bandleader, composer and mentor. His ability to bridge generational gaps in music has made him a sought-after collaborator among both established artists and emerging talents. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to artistic integrity while remaining accessible to diverse audiences.

Leadership and recognition in the jazz world

Since founding the Branford Marsalis Quartet in 1986, the musician has created a platform for some of the most compelling jazz performances of the modern era. The ensemble has garnered six Grammy nominations, including recognition for Best Jazz Instrumental Album, cementing its position among the genre’s elite groups. The quartet’s recordings and live performances showcase Marsalis’ vision of jazz as a living, breathing art form that continues to evolve while respecting its historical foundations.

His contributions to the arts have earned him numerous prestigious honors, including designation as a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts, one of the highest recognitions available to American jazz musicians. Additionally, his work in theater earned him a Tony Award nomination, highlighting his versatility across different artistic mediums.

These accolades reflect more than individual achievement; they represent recognition of Marsalis’ role in preserving and advancing American musical heritage. His approach to performance and composition has influenced countless musicians and helped maintain jazz’s relevance in contemporary culture.

Educational commitment and mentorship

Marsalis‘ dedication to education spans two decades of teaching at North Carolina Central University, where he shaped the next generation of jazz musicians. His pedagogical approach emphasizes both technical excellence and creative expression, encouraging students to develop their individual voices while mastering the fundamental elements of jazz performance.

Beyond formal teaching, Marsalis co-founded the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, named in honor of his father, the legendary pianist and educator Ellis Marsalis Jr. The center serves as a cultural hub, providing educational opportunities and performance spaces that nurture musical talent in the community where the Marsalis family’s musical legacy began.

His commitment to mentorship extends to masterclasses, workshops and informal guidance provided to emerging artists throughout his career. This dedication to passing on knowledge and skills demonstrates his understanding of art as a continuum that requires active cultivation and support.

Wake Forest University’s cultural vision

University President Susan R. Wente emphasized the significance of Marsalis’ appointment, noting how his artistic versatility and commitment to excellence align with the values the Maya Angelou Artist-in-Residence program seeks to promote. The position represents more than a temporary academic appointment; it serves as a bridge between the university community and the broader cultural landscape.

The program honors Maya Angelou’s belief in art’s power to foster understanding and connection across diverse communities. By bringing artists of Marsalis’ caliber to campus, Wake Forest creates opportunities for students and faculty to engage directly with living masters of their craft, experiencing firsthand the creative process and artistic dedication that define excellence in the arts.

Continued performance schedule

While preparing for his residency, Marsalis maintains an active touring schedule throughout 2025, bringing his music to audiences across the country. His upcoming performances include appearances at The Wharf in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 30, followed by shows at St. Louis’ The Big Top on Sept. 14 and Pittsburgh’s August Wilson Cultural Center on Sept. 20.

Additional scheduled performances include two nights at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport, Massachusetts, on Sept. 20 and 21, Memphis’ Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 26, and a performance at Los Angeles’ Blue Note on Oct. 31. These concerts will provide audiences with opportunities to experience the artistry that has made Marsalis one of jazz’s most respected figures.

The appointment of Branford Marsalis as Wake Forest University’s 2025 Maya Angelou Artist-in-Residence represents a convergence of artistic excellence, educational commitment and cultural celebration. His presence on campus will undoubtedly inspire students, faculty and the broader community while honoring the transformative power of art that Maya Angelou championed throughout her remarkable life and career.