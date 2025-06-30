The fight Mike Tyson refuses to lose

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has intensified his campaign to convince President Donald Trump to legalize marijuana nationwide, appearing on Fox & Friends to represent a remarkable coalition of athletes and entertainers united behind comprehensive cannabis reform. The Coalition of Athletes and Entertainers Supporting President Trump’s Policy Objectives includes basketball superstars Kevin Durant and Allen Iverson, boxing champion Roy Jones Jr, and former NFL players Dez Bryant, Antonio Brown, and Ricky Williams.

The diverse group represents a significant shift in celebrity activism, bringing together sports figures who have historically remained quiet on political issues. Tyson emphasized during his television appearance that many athletes had long desired involvement in cannabis advocacy but lacked the proper framework and expertise to make their voices heard effectively. The coalition has partnered with The Weldon Project, an organization dedicated to funding social change and providing financial assistance to individuals serving prison sentences for cannabis-related offenses.

This celebrity-driven advocacy represents unprecedented coordination among high-profile figures seeking federal policy changes. The coalition’s formation demonstrates how marijuana legalization has evolved from a fringe political issue to a mainstream cause attracting support from influential public figures across multiple entertainment and sports industries.

Federal classification contradicts state-level acceptance

Despite widespread state-level acceptance, marijuana remains classified as a Schedule I narcotic under federal law, creating a complex legal landscape that affects millions of Americans. Currently, 25 states have legalized cannabis for both recreational and medicinal use, while an additional 13 states permit medical marijuana only. Only six states maintain complete prohibition, yet federal authorities continue treating cannabis as equivalent to substances like crack cocaine and heroin.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Schedule I designation requires substances to have no accepted medical use and high potential for abuse, criteria that Tyson and his coalition argue no longer apply to marijuana. This classification creates significant legal complications for individuals and businesses operating legally under state laws but technically violating federal statutes. The disconnect between state and federal policies has created a system where legal cannabis businesses cannot access traditional banking services or claim standard business tax deductions.

The scheduling discrepancy also affects research opportunities, as Schedule I status severely limits scientific studies that could provide definitive evidence about marijuana’s medical benefits and safety profile. This regulatory barrier prevents comprehensive understanding of cannabis applications while maintaining outdated legal classifications based on decades-old assumptions rather than contemporary scientific evidence.

Economic arguments support comprehensive reform agenda

The coalition’s advocacy extends beyond simple legalization to encompass broader economic justice concerns affecting cannabis businesses and communities disproportionately impacted by prohibition policies. State-legal cannabis operators employ more than 450,000 Americans and generate over $35 billion annually, yet face discriminatory banking practices and excessive tax burdens that undermine business sustainability and economic growth potential.

Cannabis businesses cannot take standard business deductions available to other industries, resulting in effective tax rates often exceeding 85%, while employees struggle to obtain mortgages from traditional lenders due to industry stigma. Meanwhile, foreign cannabis companies benefit from listings on major American stock exchanges like NYSE and NASDAQ, while domestic operators remain excluded from these investment opportunities despite operating legally within state jurisdictions.

The economic discrimination extends to broader financial services, where Operation Choke Point initiatives have allegedly targeted cannabis businesses alongside other industries deemed high-risk for fraud or money laundering. These practices create unfair competitive disadvantages for American cannabis entrepreneurs while benefiting international competitors operating in more favorable regulatory environments.

Clemency campaign addresses mass incarceration legacy

Beyond legalization advocacy, the coalition prioritizes securing clemency for individuals serving lengthy federal sentences for conduct now legal in most states. Thousands of Americans remain incarcerated for marijuana-related offenses, with some serving sentences exceeding 15 years for activities that would be completely legal today in their home states. The coalition argues that continued imprisonment for these offenses represents both cruel punishment and policy absurdity.

The letter to President Trump emphasizes how former President Joe Biden failed to deliver on campaign promises regarding marijuana-related criminal justice reform, leaving office without commuting sentences or addressing systemic inequities. The coalition views this as an opportunity for Trump’s administration to demonstrate leadership on criminal justice reform while addressing glaring disparities in the current system.

Their clemency advocacy includes supporting reclassification from Schedule I to Schedule III status, which would acknowledge marijuana’s accepted medical uses while recognizing its low potential for physical and psychological dependence. This change would harmonize federal law with state policies, promote medical research, encourage innovation, and drive economic growth while addressing historical injustices affecting thousands of incarcerated individuals and their families.