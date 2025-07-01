Beloved ‘Devil Wears Prada’ sequel starts production

The fashion world’s most feared magazine editor is returning to screens as production begins on The Devil Wears Prada 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2006 cultural phenomenon. Nearly two decades after audiences first witnessed the razor-sharp wit and impossible demands of Miranda Priestly, the entertainment industry is buzzing with anticipation for what promises to be another exploration of ambition, power and haute couture.

Original stars reunite for fashion sequel

The sequel brings together the original ensemble that made the first film a beloved classic. Meryl Streep returns as the formidable Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief whose icy demeanor and exacting standards terrorized assistants and challenged viewers’ perceptions of workplace dynamics. Anne Hathaway reprises her role as Andy Sachs, the idealistic journalist who navigated the treacherous waters of high fashion journalism.

Emily Blunt returns as Emily Charlton, Miranda’s sharp-tongued first assistant, while Stanley Tucci once again embodies Nigel Kipling, the magazine’s creative director whose wisdom and wit provided crucial guidance in the original film. The reunion of these four performers represents a significant draw for audiences who have long clamored for a continuation of their characters’ stories.

Adding fresh energy to the established cast, Kenneth Branagh joins the production as Miranda Priestly’s husband, introducing new personal dynamics to the narrative. His casting suggests the sequel will delve deeper into Miranda’s private life, an aspect only hinted at in the original film.

Publishing industry struggles drive new narrative

The sequel’s plot centers on Miranda Priestly’s battle against the declining influence of traditional magazine publishing, a storyline that reflects real-world challenges facing the media industry. This contemporary angle provides relevance while maintaining the series’ focus on power struggles and professional ambition.

The narrative positions Emily Charlton as a formidable adversary, having evolved from Miranda’s assistant into a powerful luxury brand executive. This transformation creates an intriguing reversal of the original dynamic, with Emily now controlling the advertising revenue that Miranda’s magazine desperately needs to survive.

Andy Sachs’ return adds another layer of complexity to the story, though her specific role remains undisclosed. Her character’s journey from fashion magazine assistant to newspaper reporter in the original film left room for numerous possibilities, and fans are eager to discover how her career has progressed.

Creative team ensures continuity

The sequel benefits from the return of key creative personnel who shaped the original film’s distinctive voice. Director David Frankel, whose experience with fashion-forward storytelling proved instrumental in the first film’s success, returns to helm the project. Writer Aline Brosh McKenna, who adapted Lauren Weisberger’s novel with such precision and humor, has crafted the sequel’s screenplay.

Producer Karen Rosenfelt’s involvement provides additional assurance that the sequel will maintain the production values and attention to detail that made the original so visually stunning. The fashion industry’s influence on the film extends beyond costumes and sets, creating an authentic atmosphere that resonated with audiences worldwide.

Cultural impact and enduring appeal

The original film’s success transcended typical Hollywood metrics, becoming a cultural touchstone that influenced fashion trends, workplace conversations and popular culture references. Its exploration of professional ambition, personal values and the price of success struck a chord with audiences across demographic lines.

The sequel arrives at a time when discussions about workplace culture, media industry challenges and women’s professional advancement remain highly relevant. These themes, combined with the glamorous fashion world setting, create a framework for examining contemporary issues through the lens of familiar characters.

Anticipation builds for 2026 release

Scheduled for theatrical release on May 1, 2026, The Devil Wears Prada 2 faces high expectations from both critics and audiences. The original film’s enduring popularity, evidenced by its continued presence in popular culture and streaming platforms, suggests a built-in audience eager for the continuation of these characters’ stories.

The entertainment industry’s current emphasis on proven intellectual property makes the sequel both a commercial and creative venture. Success will depend on balancing nostalgia with fresh storytelling, maintaining the original’s sharp wit while addressing contemporary themes.

As production continues, the sequel represents more than just another Hollywood franchise extension. It offers an opportunity to revisit beloved characters while examining how the fashion and media industries have evolved since the original film’s release, promising both entertainment and cultural commentary for modern audiences.