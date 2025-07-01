Shocker: Coco Gauff trounced in 1st round at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff, who just experienced elation after winning the French Open Grand Slam a month ago, was resoundingly defeated in a shocking first-round exit at Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 1.

Coco Gauff was routed in the United Kingdom

The 21-year-old Atlanta native was thoroughly outclassed by the unranked Dayana Yastremska, 25, in straight sets, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 in a crushing setback that was as lopsided as the final score indicates, particularly the second set.

In the match that was televised live on ESPN, Yastremska took chances early on and played boldly, striking the ball with force to the edges of the court that kept Gauff off-balance. She also frustrated Gauff into committing a multitude of unforced errors. Moreover, Gauff never got her offensive game going and failed to make an impact on her first serves, creating an opening for Yastremska to punish Gauff for her weak second serves.

Coco Gauff made a multitude of errors

Gauff finished the contest with an eye-popping nine double faults on her serves, plus 29 unforced errors that undoubtedly rattled the No. 2 player in the world and had her looking to her coaching box for answers.

For Gauff, this embarrassing performance ended her trip at the third of the four Grand Slam tournaments that took place in Wimbledon, England, which is about 10 miles south of London.

This loss comes on the heels of Coco Gauff’s greatest achievement

This is a startling contrast from June 9, when Gauff earned her second career Grand Slam title, defeating No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Paris, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4, to claim the 2025 French Open trophy. With that win last month, Gauff became a part of history as the first American to win the French Open since her idol, Serena Williams, accomplished the feat in 2016.

The charismatic and effervescent Gauff will get one more chance to win multiple majors in a single year. The fourth and final Grand Slam will take place at the U.S. Open in New York in late August. This place holds special significance for Gauff because she won the first of her two Grand Slam titles in 2023, which was also at the expense of Sabalenka.