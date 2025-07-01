Sports roundup: Angel Reese not chosen as all-star starter

Angel Reese, one of the marquee stars of the WNBA, has been on another historic tear on the hardwood, yet she failed to make it as an all-star starter.

Caitlin Clark received a record number of votes from the fans, which comprise 50 percent of the votes, along with the media and fellow players [who] make up 25 percent of the votes apiece. Clark’s 1,293,536 total is the most for a player in a single season in league history and was more than the top 30 vote getters combined.

Along with CC, the starting lineup for the East and West teams [includes the] top 10 vote getters: Napheesa “Phee” Collier (Minnesota Lynx), A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces), Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream) and Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) and frontcourt players Aliyah Boston (Fever), Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm), Satou Sabally (Phoenix Mercury) and Breanna Stewart (Liberty).

Since Reese, a star forward for the Chicago Sky, failed to make the top 10 in the voting process, she will have to wait until Sunday to learn if she will make the team as a reserve when the coaches turn in their votes.

Juxtapose this information with the fact that Reese, 23, recently became the youngest forward or center to ever record a triple-double. And this past week, Reese polished off a superlative week on the hardwood as she became the first player in WNBA history to grab at least 15 rebounds in four consecutive games. The latest was a 24-point, 16-rebound and 7-assist masterpiece to help the Sky rally to defeat the Los Angeles Sparks, 92-85.

The “Bayou Barbie,” easily the most polarizing figure in the league, has surprised even her legion of critics with her versatile play since getting off to an admitted rocky start to the season in May.

According to WNBA.com, Reese is averaging 12.4 points and a league-leading 12.6 rebounds through 16 games. That’s a slight decline from her rookie year of 13.6 points and the record-breaking 13.1 rebounds per game. But Reese has doubled her assists from just under 2 in 2024 to almost 4 apg this season. She is also second in assists among wings and post players, merely a percentage point behind the Los Angeles Sparks’ Dearica Hamby (3.82 to 3.81).

Shocker: Damien Lillard cut by the Milwaukee Bucks in blockbuster trade

The Milwaukee Bucks have made it unequivocally clear to Giannis Antetokounmpo they are willing to take chances to keep their star player, nicknamed “The Greek Freak,” and to win another championship.

In a move that blew away the sports world, the Bucks cut perennial all-star Dame Lillard and acquired Myles Turner from the title-contending Indiana Pacers. Turner will get a reported $107 million over four years.

Meanwhile, Lillard is expected to miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season after tearing his Achilles’ heel during the playoffs in May. He will search for a new team while rehabbing during the upcoming season.

WNBA legend Candace Parker to have jersey retired in two cities

Candace Parker, on many fans’ short list as arguably the greatest WNBA player of all time, has been bestowed a rare sports honor. She will have her jersey retired by two different franchises.

The three-time champion — she also won two consecutive titles at the University of Tennessee — had her jersey retired with the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, June 29, where she won her first championship with fellow icon Lisa Leslie. The Chicago Sky will replicate the honor in Parker’s hometown in October.

Parker, 39, won her third and final chip playing alongside A’ja Wilson with the Las Vegas Aces in 2023. She remains the only person to ever win Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in their first season in 2008. Parker added another MVP, a Defensive Player of the Year award, a Finals MVP in 2016, made seven WNBA All-Star Games and was named to seven All-WNBA first teams during her historic career.