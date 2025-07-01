The Diddy trial: jurors reached a verdict on 4 of 5 charges

Jurors in the bombshell Diddy sex trafficking case have announced to the judge that they reached a verdict on four of the five charges against the toppled music titan.

Jury is unable to reach a verdict on the most serious charge

However, Newsweek reports that the jury failed to reach a verdict on the most important charge, racketeering, that was levied against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Therefore, Judge Arun Subramanian ordered the jury to return to continue deliberations.

“We reached a verdict on counts 2, 3, 4 and 5,” the jury’s note said, according to the New York Post. “We have not reached a verdict on count 1 because we have unpersuadable jurors on both sides.”

The jury foreman was not allowed to read the verdict on the four charges that jurors arrived at a unanimous vote on.

Both sides refuse to accept a partial verdict

The newspaper reported that neither the prosecution nor the defense wanted Diddy to accept a partial verdict.

“It’s our request that you tell the jury to keep deliberating, and don’t take the partial verdict,” Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo reportedly urged Subramanian, which he agreed to. The judge, therefore, did not order the jury foreman to read the results until a consensus has been reached on all charges.

Some jurors are deadlocked on the racketeering charge

Late Tuesday afternoon on July 1, Subramanian announced to the packed courtroom that jury members held “unpersuadable views” on both sides of the racketeering charge.

Afterwards, the judge told the jurors to return on Wednesday to continue deliberations on the final charge against Diddy.

Diddy has been in jail since last fall

Diddy will find out as early as Wednesday, July 2, if he will be exonerated and allowed to leave the Metropolitan Detention Center where he has been housed since September 2024. If the Bad Boy boss is found guilty, he will also leave the federal detainment center in Brooklyn, New York, and be transferred to a federal prison at a yet-to-be-determined location to serve a multi-year sentence.

To recap, Diddy was charged with three federal charges: sex trafficking, RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act), and transportation to engage in prostitution. In April 2024, prosecutors added one more sex trafficking charge and one more prostitution charge. He could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted on all charges.

Some legal analysts used their social media platforms to convey their belief that Diddy may be getting some bad news since the jury arrived at a conclusion on four charges so quickly. The trial ended on Friday, June 28, and the jury began deliberations on Monday, June 30.

“The fact that they have been unable to reach a verdict on the most serious charge but have reached verdicts on the others probably isn’t good news for Combs,” ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams said on X.

The NY Post reports that Defense attorney and former prosecutor Neama Rahmani said he believes the jury decided to convict Diddy on the prostitution charge but acquit him on the sex trafficking charges.

Rahmani also said it’s possible the prosecution may also receive news they don’t want to hear.

“A fast verdict is usually a bad sign for the prosecution on the most serious and difficult to prove charges in a case like this,” Rahmani said. “And racketeering is easier to prove than sex trafficking because you can prove racketeering even if the sex was consensual.”