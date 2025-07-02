Illinois State Black Chamber celebrates on Lake Michigan

The Spirit of Navy Pier was transformed into a floating celebration of Black excellence, economic empowerment, and the enduring spirit of community. The 2025 Illinois State Black Chamber of Commerce’s Annual VIP Dinner Cruise on June 26 welcomed entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, and changemakers from across the state for an unforgettable night of networking, fine dining, and celebration beneath the glow of the Chicago skyline.

As guests arrived at Navy Pier at 6 p.m., the energy of Summertime Chi was already palpable. Gentle breezes rolled in from Lake Michigan as attendees boarded the Spirit of Chicago, dressed to impress and ready to connect. At 7 p.m. sharp, the ship set sail, cutting through shimmering waters with the dazzling cityscape as its backdrop.

Dinner was served just as the sun dipped behind the skyline, casting golden hues across the lake. Conversations flowed as smoothly as the cocktails, with professionals discussing partnerships, exchanging cards, and celebrating their shared commitment to building strong Black-owned businesses in Illinois.

At the heart of the evening was Dr. Larry D. Ivory, the current President of the Illinois State Black Chamber of Commerce. His presence was a powerful reminder of the Chamber’s unwavering mission: to strengthen and support the nearly 80,000 Black-owned businesses across the state. Dr. Ivory’s leadership has been instrumental in elevating economic opportunity and promoting policies that empower underrepresented entrepreneurs.

The evening was a reflection of what’s possible when community, culture, and commerce unite. As the ship returned to the dock at 9:30 p.m., guests disembarked not just with memories of a breathtaking night, but with renewed purpose and meaningful connections.

From the scenic views of the skyline to the energy aboard the ship, the Annual VIP Dinner Cruise was a bold declaration: Black business is thriving.