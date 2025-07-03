4 killed, 18 wounded in River North mass shooting

A deadly mass shooting that left four people dead and 14 others wounded in River North has rattled the city, coming just days after Mayor Brandon Johnson highlighted the largest decline in Chicago’s violent crime in more than a decade.

The shooting erupted late Wednesday night outside Artis Restaurant and Lounge, a BYOB venue that was hosting a private mixtape release party for rapper Mello Buckzz. Around 11 p.m., gunmen in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire on the crowd gathered outside the venue.

“This was a private event. It wasn’t on the police department’s radar,” said Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling. “They opened fire on a crowd. They didn’t care who was struck. In a matter of seconds, they were able to shoot 18 people.”

Among the victims were two men, ages 25 and 23, and two women, ages 26 and 27. Several others remained hospitalized, including some in critical condition. Mello Buckzz later posted on social media asking for prayers for her loved ones, sharing that her boyfriend and friends were among those killed or wounded.

Tragic timing amid crime decline

The tragedy comes at a time when city leaders had been pointing to encouraging statistics. Earlier this week, Mayor Johnson announced that homicides and shootings had dropped dramatically during the first half of this year, marking the city’s steepest crime decline in over a decade. Robberies and overall violent crime also dropped significantly, with officials crediting community investments, targeted policing, and new public safety programs.

Despite those gains, the River North shooting underscored the continuing challenges in preventing sudden bursts of violence.

Venue faces closure

City officials swiftly issued a temporary closure order against Artis, which had operated as a BYOB with a pending liquor license. The venue was prohibited from using promoters or offering bottle service, but city leaders said both rules were violated during Wednesday’s party. The same address previously housed another lounge that was shut down in 2022 following a deadly shooting.

Alderman Brendan Reilly called for the immediate and permanent closure of Artis. “I’m furious and incredibly frustrated,” Reilly said. “This operator clearly violated the city’s rules. This venue should never reopen. It’s cursed as far as I’m concerned.”

In a statement, Artis said it was “deeply shaken” by the violence and reiterated its mission of serving as a welcoming space for Black, Brown, queer, and allied communities.

Officials respond

Mayor Johnson condemned the attack, calling it “horrific,” and urged anyone with information to step forward.

“Shootings like these are a tragic reminder of how far we still have to go as a city,” Johnson said during a news conference. “Shooting into a crowd is not who we are. It is unacceptable, and we will not stand for that in the city of Chicago. We are grieving, but we are also determined to bring full accountability.”

He acknowledged the uneasy contrast between the city’s overall progress and the tragedy in River North, emphasizing that crime prevention requires a holistic approach involving both enforcement and investment in communities.

Superintendent Snelling echoed that message, calling the shooting “deplorable” and “cowardly,” and urging residents to work with police. “We have to hold people accountable,” Snelling said. “We as a society need to do better.”

Pastor Donovan Price, who arrived at the scene shortly after the gunfire, stressed that violence can erupt anywhere. “We have a lot of shootings, but nothing like this,” Price said. “People need to realize it can happen anywhere. There’s no place immune.”

Calls for reform

Gun violence prevention advocates also responded, calling the incident another painful reminder of the need for stronger policies.

Alderman Reilly vowed to push for reforms targeting the use of outside promoters at clubs and lounges, pointing to long-standing concerns about venues that host unsanctioned events. “This terrible, tragic incident is just the latest reminder that we need real reforms,” Reilly said. “We’ll use every enforcement tool available to ensure this business never reopens.”

As police continue their investigation, city leaders face the difficult task of balancing hope about Chicago’s broader crime decline with the painful reality that one act of violence can quickly shake the city’s sense of progress.

Authorities urged anyone with information to come forward.