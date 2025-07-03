While Diddy awaits the jury’s final decision in his ongoing sex trafficking case, another former employee is suing the Bad Boy boss for $10 million.

Alleged victim describes supposed violation

Edmond Laurent filed the legal documents at a Los Angeles County court on July 1 against Sean “Diddy” Combs, claiming that Diddy and his unnamed girlfriend drugged him and gave him a sexually transmitted disease and another condition that resulted in stomach cancer.

The media learned this on the same day that the jury in Diddy‘s federal trial announced they had reached a partial verdict on four of five charges but remained deadlocked on the racketeering conspiracy charge – the most serious count that could result in life imprisonment. The jury was ordered to continue deliberations.

Diddy remains in custody during deliberations

Diddy continues to be held without bond at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, while the jury deliberates on the remaining charge. He faces five federal counts: one of racketeering conspiracy and two counts each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Laurent said he was once a sought-after dancer who appeared in plethora of music videos for A-list stars such as Tupac, Britney Spears, Lil Kim, and also appeared on an episode of “Baywatch.”

Edmond Laurent details the accusations

Laurent claims that Diddy and an unidentified woman orchestrated multiple assaults during the late 2000s. The suit alleges sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and civil conspiracy.

According to the filing, Laurent met Diddy through modeling gigs and appearances at bachelorette parties.

He claims he was repeatedly drugged with substances including alcohol, GHB, Rohypnol and ketamine, then sexually assaulted at elite Los Angeles hotels like the Intercontinental, SLS and Mondrian.

Laurent says the abuse caused long-term trauma and serious health issues.

“As a consequence of Defendants’ actions, Plaintiff has suffered long-term medical conditions, including but not limited to stomach cancer,” the lawsuit states.

The complaint said Diddy and members of his inner circle helped facilitate the alleged abuse. Diddy’s woman, who remains unidentified, is said to have lured Laurent into the encounters that got increasingly sordid on each occasion. Despite his reservations, however, Laurent continued to frequent the parties.

“This lawsuit is not just about seeking justice for one man — it is about holding powerful individuals accountable when they use their influence to exploit, degrade, and destroy lives behind closed doors,” attorney Rodney Diggs said in a statement obtained by Variety magazine.

Diggs and a member of Laurent’s legal team, Tyrone Blackburn, said that Laurent has suffered from PTSD for more than a decade following the alleged assaults.