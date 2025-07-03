Philip Bailey leads adoption with Music is Unity

Philip Bailey is using his platform as a member of the legendary soul group Earth, Wind & Fire to raise funds to improve the foster care system.

Bailey, one of the two lead singers of the Grammy award-winning band, launched Music Is Unity (MIU) in 2007 to focus on youth aging out of the foster care system. Since its launch, MIU has offered supportive services to over 23,000 youth who are emancipated from the U.S. Foster Care system each year.

Philip Bailey helps youth who age out of foster care

Bailey began Music is Unity foundation with his daughter, Trinity, who is on the management staff with EWF to help the often-overlooked youth who are too old to stay in foster care.

“As youth age out of foster care, they don’t have the same opportunities and support systems as many other children in our society,” said Philip Bailey. “Over 20,000 youth emancipate out of the U.S. foster care system every year, and by raising awareness and funds, we are able to be a voice for the voiceless. Even if you are not able to adopt a foster youth, you are able to join the cause by providing stability through funding and mentorship.”

Music is Unity helps provide more resources

The Denver native, whose famous falsetto helped power EWF’s classic cuts like “Let’s Groove,” “Shining Star,” “September,” and “Boogie Wonderland,” said he can’t fathom his children being raised without basic support.

“I have seven children and, you know, I can’t imagine any of them actually being in this world without any support system whatsoever,” Bailey told rolling out. “And you know, it’s unthinkable that there are so many individuals that find themselves in that situation by no fault of their own; they didn’t ask to be here. So they need people who will come alongside of them, and which we do with Music is Unity to help make their plight easier.”

Bailey is still baffled at how the young former foster care kids are treated after they turn 18.

“Often, some of the most hurtful instances are when kids are literally given their stuff in trash bags and put out,” Bailey said. “I didn’t understand the idea that, you know, that people could be so cruel and to have people in their home for for any given amount of time and then just be so callous to just put them out with their stuff in paper bags and trash [bags]. And they end up living in the streets.”

Music is Unity helps provide a voice for the voiceless

Bailey said that some of them wind up being trafficked or incarcerated. And their shame and fear sometimes prevent them from reaching out.

“So they need a mouthpiece,” Bailey said. “They need people to come alongside of them. And that’s what Music is Unity is to tell those stories, to enlighten people to their situations, and to ask for their support.”

Backstage Sound Check introduces foster children to the many jobs behind the scenes

Additionally, MIU has a program called “Backstage Sound Check,” where the Baileys invite foster youth to their concerts and introduce them to the different facets of their tour operations. The program hopes to awaken an interest in music or in being a part of the tour.

“And that’s a lot of fun,” he said. “We get a chance to just really kick in with them. And, you know, hear their stories. They get a chance to see us and experience the backstage sound check experience.”

Bailey said one of the big success stories from a person who was formerly in foster care is singer Dreion, who went far in season 26 of “The Voice.” Now a husband and father himself, Dreion opens up for Earth, Wind & Fire during some of their select tour dates.

Through Music is Unity, Bailey is hoping to create more success stories like Dreion.