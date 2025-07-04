The hidden risk in your childhood hair routine

If you grew up getting relaxers every six weeks like clockwork, you’re not alone. For many women, those hair straightening sessions were a rite of passage — burning scalp and all. But now, a wave of lawsuits is shaking up what we thought was just beauty.

New evidence suggests that years of using chemical relaxers may raise your risk for uterine cancer — and it’s sparking serious concern across communities of color.

What’s happening with these lawsuits

Hundreds of women across the U.S. have filed lawsuits against brands that make chemical hair straighteners, claiming their long-term use contributed to their cancer diagnoses. The products include ingredients that act as endocrine disruptors, meaning they can interfere with hormones in the body.

A 2022 NIH study found that women who regularly used chemical hair straighteners were more than twice as likely to develop uterine cancer compared to non-users. That’s not a small increase — it’s a significant health risk that many women never knew they were taking.

The lawsuits aren’t just about money. They’re about accountability from companies that marketed these products for decades without adequate warning labels or safety testing specifically for the communities that used them most.

Why this hits so close to home

For many women, relaxers weren’t a choice — they were tradition. Your mom did it, your aunt did it, you got it done before school picture day, church, prom. Nobody warned you the chemicals could seep into your scalp and possibly impact your reproductive health decades later.

The cultural pressure to have straight, manageable hair meant regular exposure to harsh chemicals from a young age. Many women started getting relaxers as children, meaning decades of cumulative exposure that no one thought to question.

This isn’t about judging anyone’s hair choices. It’s about the fact that entire generations of women were using products without knowing the potential long-term health consequences.

Warning signs you shouldn’t ignore

If you’ve used relaxers regularly over the years, especially before age 40, it’s worth being aware of irregular periods, pelvic pain, unusual bleeding, and bloating or fatigue that doesn’t go away.

If something feels off, listen to your body — and see your doctor. Uterine cancer can be caught early, but only if it’s on your radar. Don’t let anyone dismiss your concerns or tell you symptoms are just normal.

Early detection makes a huge difference in treatment outcomes, so being informed about your risk factors and staying on top of regular checkups is crucial.

Making informed choices about relaxers now

This isn’t about hair shame or telling anyone what to do with their body. It’s about having the information to make informed decisions. Not all relaxers are created equal, but many still contain chemicals flagged as risky.

If you still choose to relax, consider spacing out applications, avoiding use on irritated or broken skin, using no-lye versions when possible, wearing gloves, and avoiding direct scalp contact.

Read the ingredients and do your research. Ask questions at the salon about what products they’re using and whether they have safer alternatives available.

The bigger conversation we need to have

This issue cuts deeper than hair care. It’s about the lack of testing on products marketed to women of color, the generational pressure to conform to beauty standards, and the fight for transparency in the products we use every day.

It’s also about how medical research has historically overlooked the health impacts of products primarily used by Black women. The beauty industry has profited from these gaps in knowledge and regulation.

You deserve safety and transparency

The beauty aisle shouldn’t come with invisible health risks. Whether you’re still relaxing or you’ve gone natural, this is a moment to ask questions, share information, and push for products that are as safe as they are effective.

Because no one should have to choose between style and health. You deserve products that work for your hair without putting your long-term health at risk.