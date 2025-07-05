Did Mel B just pull off the most unexpected marriage?

Mel B has married for the third time. The ceremony marked a significant milestone for the entertainer, who has been in the public eye for more than three decades.

The Spice Girls star – who was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar between 1998 and 2000 and Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2016 – tied the knot with Rory McPhee at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London on Saturday, July 5. The historic cathedral has hosted numerous royal weddings and state ceremonies throughout British history.

Mel, 50, wore a traditional white gown, adorned with pearls for the wedding, while her new husband Rory, 37, wore a traditional Scottish tartan kilt. The choice of St. Paul’s Cathedral represented a departure from typical celebrity wedding venues, showcasing the couple’s preference for traditional British elegance.

The happy couple posed for pictures on the steps of the historic venue and shared a kiss. The cathedral’s iconic dome provided a stunning backdrop for their wedding photographs, which were captured by professional photographers.

A reception at The Shard was booked for after the ceremony. London’s tallest building offers panoramic views of the city and has become a popular venue for high-profile events.

Emma Bunton was the only Spice Girl in attendance, accompanied by husband Jade Jones and their son Beau, 17. The “Baby Spice” member has remained one of Mel B’s closest friends since their girl group days.

Other celebrities included Mel’s sister Danielle Brown, Daisy Lowe, Katherine Ryan and Gaby Roslin. The guest list reflected Mel’s diverse circle of friends from the entertainment industry and her personal life.

There was no sign of Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell and Melanie Chisholm. The absence of the other Spice Girls members sparked speculation about the current dynamics within the group.

However, Beckham shared her well wishes via social media, posting on her Instagram Stories. The fashion designer’s public message demonstrated her support despite not attending the ceremony.

“Congratulations @officialmelb and @rorymcphee on your special day! I couldn’t be more excited for you both and wish you a lifetime of happiness! Kisses xx,” she wrote.

“Sending you love @officialmelb. @rorymcphee is a very lucky man!” she also shared a photo of herself and Mel B at an event together and captioned it. Victoria’s social media gestures highlighted the enduring friendship between the former bandmates.

Meanwhile, Mel’s children — Phoenix Chi, Madison and Angel Iris — all attended the ceremony. The three daughters, from her previous relationships, played important roles in the wedding celebration, showcasing the blended family dynamic.

Mel and Rory have known each other for years but didn’t start dating until 2018 and they got engaged four years later. Their relationship developed gradually from friendship to romance, providing a solid foundation for their marriage.

Rory is a “family friend” of Mel’s cousin, Christian Cooke, with the pair having gone to school together. This connection through family circles added an element of destiny to their eventual romantic relationship.

“I was so nervous, my lips were trembling. I’d spent ages writing down all these things I wanted to say, but when it came to it, I just babbled,” speaking about the proposal, Rory previously told HELLO! Magazine. His candid admission revealed the genuine emotions behind the romantic gesture.

“Oh no, it was lovely, what you said. He told me he loved me, that I was his best friend and that he wanted to be with me for the rest of our lives,” Mel responded. Her reaction demonstrated the deep emotional connection between the couple and their commitment to building a life together.

The wedding represents a new chapter for Mel B, who has been open about her past relationships and personal struggles. The ceremony at one of London’s most prestigious venues signals her optimism for the future and her belief in lasting love despite previous challenges.