National Urban League celebrates Black women’s excellence

The National Urban League honored four distinguished Black women at its 6th Annual Women in Harmony luncheon, celebrating their transformative contributions across the entertainment, media, politics, and beauty industries. The prestigious event recognized legendary performer Patti LaBelle, acclaimed television producer Mara Brock Akil, U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett, and beauty entrepreneur Danessa Myricks for their groundbreaking achievements and community impact.

Star-studded celebration

The luncheon featured powerhouse musical performances from R&B vocalist Howard Hewett and star MAJOR, who delivered soulful tributes that captivated the distinguished audience. The entertainment lineup showcased the depth of Black artistic excellence, with each performer bringing their unique style to honor the evening’s honorees.

Dr. Cheryl P. Williamson served as the event’s presenter, guiding attendees through an afternoon of recognition and inspiration. Her leadership helped create an atmosphere of celebration that emphasized the importance of recognizing the accomplishments of Black women across multiple industries.

Entertainment legacy

Patti LaBelle, the legendary “Godmother of Soul,” has received recognition for her five-decade career, which has influenced generations of artists. The Philadelphia native’s journey from leading the groundbreaking group LaBelle to her successful solo career has made her one of the most respected voices in R&B and soul music. Her hit “Lady Marmalade” remains a cultural touchstone, and her continued performances well into her 80s demonstrate her enduring passion for music.

Television innovation

Mara Brock Akil was celebrated for her revolutionary work in television, particularly her creation of hit series including “Girlfriends” and “The Game.” The producer and writer has consistently crafted narratives that center on Black women’s experiences, bringing authentic representation to mainstream television. Her work has opened doors for countless other creators and performers in the entertainment industry.

Political trailblazing

Representative Jasmine Crockett has earned recognition for her dynamic leadership in Congress, where she serves the Texas 30th congressional district. The attorney and former state legislator has become known for her passionate advocacy on behalf of working families and her fearless approach to challenging injustice. Her rise to national prominence exemplifies the new generation of Black women leaders making their mark in American politics.

Beauty innovation

Danessa Myricks received honors for building her eponymous beauty brand that has revolutionized makeup artistry. The entrepreneur and makeup artist has created products that celebrate diversity and provide tools for artists worldwide. Her brand’s inclusive approach and innovative formulations have earned recognition from beauty professionals and consumers alike.

Notable attendees

The event drew an impressive roster of entertainment industry luminaries and thought leaders. Special guest Tisha Campbell, beloved for her roles in television and film, joined Broadway legend Stephanie Mills in celebrating the honorees. Fashion designer Sergio Hudson, known for his elegant designs worn by prominent figures, attended alongside actress Porscha Coleman.

Musical talents Alex Isley and Schelle Purcell were added to the distinguished guest list, representing the next generation of artists who continue the legacy of excellence celebrated at the luncheon.

National Urban League President Marc H. Morial attended the celebration, continuing his organization’s commitment to highlighting the achievements of Black women. Chief Marketing Officer Rhonda Spears Bell, who has been instrumental in developing the Women In Harmony platform, also participated in the festivities.

Continuing tradition

The Women In Harmony luncheon has become a signature event for the National Urban League, building on its mission to highlight the diverse accomplishments of Black women across various fields. The annual celebration has consistently brought together honorees from different generations and industries, creating a tapestry of achievement that spans entertainment, business, politics, and social activism.

This year’s event reinforced the organization’s commitment to recognizing excellence while building bridges between established leaders and emerging voices. The gathering served as both a celebration and an inspiration, demonstrating the ongoing impact of Black women’s contributions to American society.

Musical excellence

The afternoon’s performances by Howard Hewett and MAJOR provided fitting musical accompaniment to the celebration. Hewett, known for his smooth vocal style and extensive catalog of R&B hits, delivered a performance that paid homage to the legacy of the honorees. MAJOR, representing contemporary R&B artistry, showcased the evolution of the genre while paying respect to the foundations laid by pioneers like LaBelle.

The combination of established and emerging talent in both the honorees and performers highlighted the event’s central theme of continuity and progress within the Black community.

Legacy and Impact

The 6th Annual Women In Harmony luncheon reinforced the National Urban League’s dedication to celebrating Black excellence while creating opportunities for recognition and connection. The event’s success lies in its ability to bring together diverse voices and achievements under one umbrella, demonstrating the breadth and depth of Black women’s contributions to American culture and society.

The celebration concluded with a renewed commitment to supporting and amplifying Black women’s voices across all sectors, ensuring that future generations will have both role models and opportunities to achieve their excellence.