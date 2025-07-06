Inside the Cast of Tyler Perry’s ‘Divorced Sistas’

Tyler Perry’s “Divorced Sistas” is quickly becoming BET+’s breakout hit—earning rave reviews, trending across social platforms, and striking a powerful chord with audiences everywhere. This fresh new drama peels back the layers of sisterhood, heartbreak, and healing through the lives of five dynamic women redefining what it means to start over.

According to the press release: five friends, Rasheda, Geneva, Naomi, Tiffany, and Bridgette, all battle life and relationship woes at some stage of divorce, marriage, and dating. However, it’s the battle within their circle that truly tests their character and love for one another.

The five leading ladies in Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas on BET+ are:

Rasheda (LeToya Luckett) – the faith-filled First Lady

Character : Graceful and strong-willed First Lady of God’s Light Christian Church. A pillar of faith, elegance, and quiet resilience in her marriage to Pastor Jefferson.

Actress: A Grammy-winning singer and original member of Destiny’s Child, LeToya has built a strong TV/film résumé with roles in Greenleaf, Raising Kanan, Ballers, and more.

Geneva (Khadeen Indréa) – the composed legal powerhouse

Character : A powerhouse attorney juggling motherhood and a complicated marriage to William with poise and precision.

Actress : Known for her Webby-winning podcast “Dead Ass with Khadeen & Devale,” Khadeen is a media mogul, Broadway producer ( Othello ), and bestselling author ( We Over Me ).

Naomi (Porscha Coleman) – the bold woman scorned

Character : High-strung, unapologetic, and furious post-divorce, Naomi channels heartbreak into strength as she refuses to be silenced .

Actress : A multi-hyphenate actress, singer, dancer, television host, and voiceover artist, she starred alongside Jamie Foxx in the hit comedy series “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” on Netflix. She’s slated to appear in several projects, including “Powerbook: Force” on Starz and Jamie Foxx’s new film, “All-Star Weekend.”

Tiffany (Briana Price) – the resilient single mom

Character : A hardworking realtor and single mom rebuilding after a painful divorce. Loyal, resilient, and determined to keep her family and friendships intact.

Actress : Briana has appeared in “Glee,” “Shameless,” Hallmark’s Christmas Tree Lane , and starred in California King alongside Joel McHale.

Bridgette (Jennifer Sears) – the loyal assistant and spiritual sister

Actress : A powerhouse in both film and philanthropy, Jennifer made her debut in Madea’s Family Reunion and has since starred in “Greenleaf,” “BMF,” Bessie , and more, while also being recognized as one of ATL Plus Magazine’s Most Powerful Women.

“Divorced Sistas“ debuted as the most-watched season premiere of any BET+ series since the platform’s launch in 2019. Since its premiere, the show has driven 415,000 new subscriptions—178% more than any previous season one original across BET+ and third-party platforms, making it the third most successful series launch in the platform’s history. On social media, the series has racked up 46.8 million video views and 23.4 million minutes watched across BET’s channels. Created, written, directed, and executive produced by Tyler Perry through Tyler Perry Studios, “Divorced Sistas“ continues to build momentum with new episodes dropping weekly on BET+, “the preeminent streaming service for the Black audience, with exclusive originals and thousands of TV episodes and movies from the best Black creators.” The first half of season one concludes on Thursday, July 24.