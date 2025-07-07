‘The Chi’ cast confessions will change how you see the show

At the Essence Festival of Culture’s Film Fest on Friday, July 4, three powerhouse actors from Showtime’s hit series “The Chi” delivered an unforgettable conversation that had the audience completely mesmerized. Lynn Whitfield, Luke James, and Jason Weaver gathered for an exclusive Season 7 sneak peek and panel discussion, but what we witnessed went far beyond typical promotional material. These stars didn’t hold back as they peeled back the layers of their groundbreaking show, revealing surprising personal connections to their roles and dropping bombshells about what really goes on behind the cameras. Their candid revelations about family, street code, and unconventional relationships might just change how you see the series forever.

What does “The Chi” teach us about the beauty and burden of Black family, and how has being a part of this show deepened your understanding of home, love, and legacy?

Luke James: Family — it takes a village. You do this show and that concept I had been hearing all my life is very true. It definitely takes a village, it definitely takes a community to weather all the storms, through all the joy, through all the pain. Having people that hold you accountable, people that can inspire you. It’s taught me a lot about love and the way that love can show up. It’s uncontrollable. Look, it’s all about the love. I am absolutely all about the love. I’m like Lionel Richie!

Jason Weaver: The show is a love letter to the city of Chicago, particularly the South Side. Really what we’re depicting to people who aren’t familiar with that community is the sense of love, the sense of community, holding each other accountable, supporting each other through the tough times. We do touch on that element of street life and there’s violence here and there, but more or less what we celebrate is community and people coming together because when it comes to Black families, we ultimately do really care about one another.

Lynn Whitfield: All these characters make it their real home. The production design tells a lot of the story from the photographs, from the paintings. Home and protection is very important, particularly in Chicago where what you have in your four walls is very important. Legacy — I think the legacy of a show that has the possibility of becoming the longest running Black subject matter fictional show in television says that these real stories about the lives of these people is important to the audience.

Alicia operates between wealth and street code. Did that tension ever challenge you emotionally?

Whitfield: There are a lot of people who live very glamorous lives who operate in street code. I think our country maybe being run by some of them at this point. When I was preparing for this role, I looked at Scarface, Godfather, and “The Sopranos” because there were characters that you liked who had great families and who did a lot of diabolical things.

So, I needed to find a path to understand how a character can justify doing ghastly things and still love family and still have community. It was hard for Lynn Whitfield to pick up a gun and blow somebody away, but once I got into the mindset of street code and what revenge is, it was pretty easy to pull the trigger that way. So, I discovered how crimes of passion really happen.

Weaver: You were standing there with me when… I was so nervous about it, but I was like, “How am I gonna justify this? This is really horrible.” But then I just had to find the path. You did an excellent job with that because I remember how for you personally as Lynn, it was hard because you are anti-guns, are anti-violence. So, for you to be able to tap in like that as an actor, to make that transformation — but it’s the truth. That’s what makes it such a human experience.

How does Trig’s relationship with Alicia reflect broader themes of Black partnership and resilience under pressure?

James: What their relationship represents is a real love. There’s a real love and respect that Trig has for Alicia because I think he recognizes there are some things in himself that he could tighten up on. It’s only when a man is challenged by a strong woman to step up to the plate and be the man that he’s supposed to be. I think that’s what Alicia has really done for Trig.

What Trig has done for Alicia is shown her real compassion and letting her know that no matter what, he has her back. For so long, nobody’s ever really had her back like this guy has. So, I think that’s something that we’re really showing the audience — it may not be the conventional type of relationship, but the foundation of it is very real and passionate. It’s rooted in real love and respect.

Whitfield: It shows you the levels of what a partnership can be — unconventional, unexpected, and perhaps societally not what one would expect these two people to find within each other. But partnerships can have a lot of different levels. I learned to maybe not look for relationship in all the expected places, to be open, because something may not last forever, but it can journey you from one place to another within yourself.

Weaver: All of the relationships on the show are very dynamic. Every single pairing is somewhat of an oddball. It’s not just simple entertainment — it’s something that can live with you and hopefully humanize others’ experiences. I’m glad that we are able to challenge our audience because it opens up deeper conversations, particularly in our immediate community — conversations that in the past we have been reluctant to have, but what the show has done is open up that Pandora’s box to allow us to feel safe to explore different things when it comes to love and relationships.

The raw honesty from these three talented actors reveals why “The Chi” continues to resonate so deeply with audiences. Their willingness to explore uncomfortable truths, challenge societal norms, and present authentic portrayals of Black family dynamics has created something truly special on television. As they continue to push boundaries and spark necessary conversations, one thing is clear: This isn’t just entertainment — it’s a cultural phenomenon that’s changing how we see ourselves and our communities. With performances this powerful and stories this real, it’s no wonder “The Chi” keeps us coming back for more, season after season.