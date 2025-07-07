TYJO network is the new wave for raw real content

In a world where streaming platforms often play it safe, TYJO Network is kicking in the doors of convention with a defiant call to “Tell Your Journey Out Loud.” This isn’t just a platform—it’s a creative sanctuary for filmmakers, producers, and everyday people who’ve been told their truth is too raw for mainstream. TYJO (pronounced tie-joe), founded by a group of forward-thinking visionaries including Joel Peavy and Jarvis Addison, isn’t trying to fit into traditional molds—it’s breaking them with style, substance, and strategy.

“TYJO stands for ‘Tell Your Journey Out Loud,'” Peavy explained during a visit to Rolling Out Studios. That acronym isn’t just catchy branding—it’s a manifesto. It’s a declaration that your voice, your experiences, your truth matters, even if it’s uncomfortable or unscripted. Especially if it’s unscripted.

What makes TYJO different from the heavy hitters like Netflix or Hulu isn’t just the tech (though, we’ll get to that)—it’s the soul. The platform was created for content that’s “too real” for FCC-regulated media. “We’re not filtering you,” says Peavy. “We’re not silencing you.” That freedom allows creators to explore spiritual awakenings, the dangers of rideshare trafficking, or the redemptive grind of a former car thief turned tow truck legend.

That last one? His name is Eben. He’s the star of Eben Reed The Tow Goat, one of TYJO’s flagship shows. His life story is the kind of gritty, layered drama you only get when truth and television collide. Already co-signed by Nick Cannon, Eben brings viewers into the day-to-day of a tow truck driver in Cleveland, Ohio—complete with heart, hustle, and history.

Another standout is Unknown Encounters, created by Purdell Richardson, which dives into spiritual experiences many folks have but few platforms dare to document. It’s storytelling that acknowledges a higher power while staying grounded in real-life transformation.

And then there’s Unseen Agenda, a series rooted in real-life fears about human trafficking in rideshare services. More than entertainment, it’s a PSA wrapped in suspense—born from Peavy’s own time as an Uber driver.

Let’s talk infrastructure. TYJO isn’t a bootleg site trying to go viral. With a tech foundation built in partnership with Vimeo, and a back end that can accommodate a million viewers simultaneously, this platform can run with the big dogs. Whether you’re watching on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Fire TV, or your phone—TYJO is ready for you.

Jarvis Adison, President of Technical Operations and the “tech guy” behind the platform, brought his experience from networks like Aspire TV and Lab TV to create a UX that prioritizes storytelling. “We’ve got 30-second preview clips, we’ve got seamless navigation—we built this for viewers to feel the content first.”

Adison is also measured in his approach to AI. While other networks may flood timelines with synthetic content, TYJO is intentional: “We respect AI, but we respect creators more. We’re not replacing storytellers—we’re enhancing them.”

TYJO’s current model is subscription-based—$6.99/month, with a free 72-hour trial. It’s funded by angel investors and personal capital from the founding team. That’s hustle. But there’s vision too. The team is testing ad models (think 10-second bumpers) and planning a content creator portal launch in August to expand their library.

In 6–12 months, live sports may join the roster. Because why not? If you’re building a platform for the people, you bring everything they love with you.

The growth strategy is simple: “Good content.” Not clickbait. Not shock value. Just stories that hit—because they’re rooted in experience, truth, and emotion.

While TYJO is unapologetically rooted in culture, its reach is universal. “We’re not limiting ourselves,” Peavy adds. “This is for everybody—Black, white, young, old, whatever. If the story’s good, it belongs here.”

That’s the heart of the play: a digital haven for untold stories, told without compromise. In a media space that often erases nuance, TYJO’s gamble is that authenticity is the most valuable currency—and they’re betting the house on it.

For those looking to not just watch content, but feel it—TYJO Network is ready.