Lawsuit accuses Diddy of masturbating on Biggie’s shirt

Tarnished music titan Sean “Diddy” Combs may have been acquitted of the most serious charges in the bombshell sex trafficking trial, but he cannot escape the steady procession of civil lawsuits that have come since.

Multiple legal documents claiming Diddy perpetrated a varied assortment of perversities and violence have been filed in courthouses in Los Angeles and New York during and following the infamous trial.

Unidentified plaintiff accuses Diddy of gross act

The latest was filed by a man, identified only as John Doe, who accuses the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder of a myriad of misdeeds. Most repulsive is that Diddy allegedly masturbated into an old shirt belonging to his slain megastar artist Christopher Wallace, better known as Notorious B.I.G. or “Biggie Smalls,” then threw it on the man, getting his semen on him.

John Doe is suing Diddy for an unspecified amount for sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to the documents obtained by TMZ.

John Doe asserts that Diddy committed despicable acts

Doe claims that during a listening session in September 2020 with Diddy, regarding a Notorious B.I.G. project, Diddy pressured him to take ketamine.

The plaintiff said the men journeyed to a Los Angeles warehouse that had Biggie’s clothes. Doe said Diddy allegedly started watching porn and took one of the late rapper’s shirts to masturbate into it. He said Diddy wanted Doe to “finish” him off. Still recovering from the shock of the salacious request, Combs suddenly ejaculated into the shirt.

After that, Doe said Diddy threw the shirt onto him, getting semen on his arm. Diddy then said, “RIP Biggie,” and then left.

There was another instance years before when Diddy allegedly stuck out his penis and told Doe to “suck it.”

Diddy’s attorney responds to the latest lawsuit

Diddy, through his legal counsel, categorically and emphatically denies Doe’s claims in the lawsuit.

“Mr. Combs’ trial and acquittal on trafficking and RICO charges prove what we have been saying all along: Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone,” Diddy’s lawyers told TMZ in a statement. “That people continue to broadcast and file false accusations — no matter how heinous and uncorroborated — is unfortunate, but Mr. Combs will not back down.”

Continuing with the statement, the attorney said Diddy “will fight for as long as necessary to win his full vindication,” which is now in question in over 60 lawsuits, including those filed by individuals who were minors at the time of Combs’ alleged offenses.

Diddy awaits sentencing

In the aftermath of the sensationalized two-month trial, Diddy and his family celebrated his acquittal of sex trafficking and racketeering charges. However, he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Both counts carry a maximum of 10 years in prison apiece.

The judge denied Diddy bond while he awaits sentencing. He remains housed in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he was given a standing ovation by his fellow inmates upon his return.

Prosecutors are seeking between four and five years behind bars, and sentencing is scheduled for October 3.