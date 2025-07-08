“Good Trouble Lives On” National Day of Action

(July 17) Crosses Historic Milestone of 1,000 Events

Americans will make “Good Trouble” to protect civil rights, stop criminalization of marginalized groups and secure social programs

Washington D.C. – Today, more than 1,000 events across the United States (and counting) are scheduled to engage in “Good Trouble Lives On” John Lewis National Day of Action on July 17. The flagship event for Good Trouble Lives On will be held in Chicago, IL, with additional anchor events to be held in Atlanta, GA, St. Louis, MO, Annapolis, MD and Washington D.C.

The fifth annual John Lewis National Day of Action will far surpass the event count from previous years. Good Trouble Lives On organizers say the Trump administration’s repeated attacks on our civil liberties and his Big Ugly Budget Bill, which Trump signed on July 4, are draconian catalysts for Americans to “march in peace” and “act in power.” The bill strips funding for life-saving social programs including Medicaid and SNAP in order to give billionaires tax breaks.

“Transformative Justice Coalition is pleased that over 1,000 activations through rallies, teach-ins and marches now planned across America’s communities and neighborhoods in the spirit of getting in ‘Good Trouble’ have been created in honor of the late Congressman John Lewis, who coined the phrase ‘Good Trouble.’” said Barbara R. Arnwine and Daryl D. Jones, Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) co-leaders. “John Lewis once famously quipped, ‘If not now, when. If not us, then who?’ We are determined to reach and activate every American impacted by the poorly thought out, poorly calculated, and the horribly callous budget bill passed on our country’s 249th birthday. While the majority of people impacted by these cuts are white, it will also have a significant impact on the Black, Brown and community of color. We are all in this ship of democracy, we can come together and successfully navigate the ocean’s waves of inclusiveness or drown in the sea of hatred and division. Whether directly impacted by the current budget or impacted by the numerous unconstitutional and destructive actions of the current regime, we must stand up for our democracy and our fellow Americans. It must be us, ‘We the people,’ that address these defining issues. It must be us, it must be now!”

“Good Trouble Lives On: John Lewis National Day of Action is rooted in justice and peace. For the past five years, we have fought to protect our civil liberties that generations of marginalized Americans have worked tirelessly to secure,” said Allison Pulliam and Christine Wood, co-directors of the Declaration for American Democracy Coalition, which is housed under Public Citizen. “In only his first few months in office, Trump has pulverized that progress, attacking our right to vote, cracking down on free speech and our right to protest, deporting people without due process, cutting crucial programs and DEI initiatives, defunding live-saving research and services in order to meet the wants of his billionaire buddies who continue to hoard money they couldn’t spend in multiple lifetimes. Meanwhile Congress recklessly continues to tick every box on Trump‘s wish list. Americans are not being served. We are angry. That’s why the event count has skyrocketed. We will Make Good Trouble on July 17 to stop these attacks against our country and bring peace back to our communities.”

In memory of the late civil rights leader, U.S. Congressman John Lewis, we will take to the streets, courthouses and community spaces to carry forward his fight for justice, voting rights and dignity for all. We demand an end to:

The Trump administration’s extreme crackdown on our civil rights – from our right to vote to our right to protest and speak freely. Politicians and lawmakers targeting Black and Brown Americans, immigrants, trans people and others with hateful, dangerous policies. The wealthy and well-connected slashing programs that working people rely on – including Medicaid, SNAP, and Social Security – to line their own pockets.

Good Trouble Lives On is led by Transformative Justice Coalition, Black Voters Matter, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the Declaration for American Democracy Coalition, Mi Familia en Acción and more.

For more information on Good Trouble Lives On,

please visit https://goodtroubleliveson.org/.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected]

Click here to find Good Trouble Lives On events near you.