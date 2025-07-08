Is Dr. Heavenly Kimes the fire the Democratic party needs?

In an exciting development for both her fans and the political landscape, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, known for her role on the reality show “Married to Medicine,” has officially announced her candidacy for Georgia State Representative in District 93. Running on the Democratic ticket, Kimes aims to bring her unique perspective as a mother, doctor, and entrepreneur to the political arena.

At 54 years old, Kimes emphasizes that she is not a career politician. “I’m a mom, a doctor, a business owner — and I’m not afraid to stand up for what I believe in,” she stated, showcasing her unwavering commitment to serving her community. Her campaign rally is set for July 8 at 5 p.m. outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, where she plans to connect with constituents and share her vision for the district.

Key focus areas of her campaign

Kimes has outlined several key areas she intends to focus on during her campaign:

Education: Advocating for better educational opportunities and resources for students in District 93.

Small business support: Promoting initiatives that help local businesses thrive and create jobs.

Health care: Ensuring access to quality healthcare for all residents, a cause close to her heart as a healthcare professional.

“I’ve spent my life helping people build confidence, start businesses, and take control of their futures,” Kimes remarked, highlighting her dedication to empowering her community. She believes that her experiences uniquely position her to understand the struggles faced by her constituents and to propose practical solutions.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes passionately asserts, “Our people deserve real representation, someone who understands both the struggles and the solutions.” This statement resonates deeply within the African American community, where representation in politics is crucial for addressing systemic issues and advocating for equitable policies.

Her campaign is being managed by her co-star Quad Webb, who brings her own experience in the public eye to help Kimes navigate the political landscape. Together, they aim to create a campaign that not only resonates with voters but also inspires them to engage in the political process.

Kimes is committed not just to talking about change, but to actively working towards it. Her approach places a strong emphasis on community engagement, encouraging residents of District 93 to voice their concerns and participate in the political process. By fostering an open dialogue, she hopes to build trust and collaboration among her constituents, making them feel included and valued.

As the campaign progresses, Kimes will likely face challenges typical of any political race, including opposition from established politicians and the need to raise funds. However, her determination and connection to the community are significant assets in her quest for office.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes’ entry into politics is a significant moment for District 93 and the broader Georgia community. With her focus on education, small business support, and healthcare, she aims to bring a fresh perspective to the state legislature. As she prepares for her campaign rally, the question remains: will voters rally behind her vision for real representation? Only time will tell, but one thing is clear: Dr. Heavenly Kimes is ready to make her mark in the world of politics, and her candidacy is of utmost importance.