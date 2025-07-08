Keke Palmer shares emotional truth about her body goals

Keke Palmer found it “really, really hard” to regain her pre-pregnancy figure. The journey back to physical fitness after childbirth affects millions of women worldwide, with many experiencing similar challenges in their postpartum recovery.

The 31-year-old actress – who has a two-year-old son called Leo with Darius Jackson, her ex-partner – has revealed that she had to workout diligently to get back in tip-top shape. Palmer, known for her roles in “Nope” and “Hustlers,” has been refreshingly honest about her postpartum experiences with fans.

“You have to get back to yourself after the baby. It’s really, really hard,” the Hollywood star told People. “Anybody with kids knows sometimes it can take three, four, five years. It really wears your a** out.” Medical experts confirm that postpartum recovery varies significantly for each woman, making Palmer’s candid admission particularly relatable.

Keke revealed that Pilates has been key to her workout routine. This low-impact exercise method, developed by Joseph Pilates in the early 20th century, focuses on core strength, flexibility, and mind-body connection.

“I’m a Pilates girl down, I don’t care. It’s the Pilates. And I need people to know it doesn’t matter what that scale says. It matters about the muscles. That’s what I love about Pilates. It don’t matter what your size is, your body is going to be snatched with Pilates,” the actress shared. Pilates has gained tremendous popularity among celebrities and fitness enthusiasts for its ability to create long, lean muscles without high-impact stress on joints.

Keke combined her workout routine with a healthy, balanced diet. Nutritionists consistently emphasize that diet plays a crucial role in postpartum recovery and overall health maintenance, making her holistic approach particularly effective.

“If you could find a dance class, Pilates class, a yoga class, a cycling class, whatever class that you like that can happen at the top of your day before you go to work, it will do wonders. The consistency of that will do wonders. And then I’ll say, make your own food. I know, I know it’s a lot. Nobody wants to do the meal prep s***, but making your own food and knowing what you put in it, it does wonders,” she said. Research consistently shows that home-cooked meals contain fewer preservatives and additives than restaurant or processed foods.

“Making your own meals, keeping it consistent with some type of activity. It really does transform your body. And then fun stuff. Sometimes we forget that everything don’t have to be a serious workout. What if I just go play tennis or pickleball with my girl? What if we just go swimming for a day? You know what I’m saying?” Palmer‘s approach emphasizes the importance of finding enjoyable physical activities, which significantly increases long-term adherence to fitness routines and makes the process more sustainable.

Meanwhile, Keke previously admitted that motherhood has given her a sense of “peace”. This emotional transformation is common among new mothers, with many reporting increased emotional maturity and a shifted perspective on life priorities.

“I do feel like being 30, it’s put me in a different head space that’s allowed me to kind of feel more observational about my life,” she told People in 2024. “I’m not so in the weeds of everything. I’m really trusting and having faith that everything will work out as it should. I think so much of that peace has come from my son.” Studies indicate that becoming a parent often leads to increased emotional regulation and a greater sense of purpose in life.

Palmer‘s honest discussion about her postpartum fitness journey resonates deeply with countless women who face similar challenges. Her emphasis on consistency, self-care, and finding joy in movement provides practical, achievable advice for others navigating their own wellness journeys after childbirth. The actress’s vulnerability in sharing these struggles helps normalize the postpartum experience and encourages other mothers to be patient with themselves during recovery.