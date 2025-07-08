Stevie Wonder’s bold plea to world leaders revealed

Stevie Wonder has urged the world’s leaders to “get their s*** together”. The Grammy-winning artist made his passionate statement during a live performance that resonated with audiences worldwide.

The iconic musician insisted anyone in a position of power should be using their platform to “bring peace to all the world”. Wonder has consistently used his music as a vehicle for social change throughout his decades-long career.

“I believe we need the leaders of the world, to take advantage of what they’ve been given to do – to bring peace to all the world,” he said, speaking to the crowd during a concert in Birmingham in the UK on Monday (07.07.25). “I don’t care who you are, you could be a president or a prime minister, it doesn’t matter. Get your s*** together!” The Birmingham concert was part of his ongoing world tour, which has included stops across multiple continents.

Back in January, the Isn’t She Lovely hitmaker was asked for his opinion on Donald Trump’s inauguration after the President of the United States returned to the White House. Trump’s return to office marked a significant moment in American political history.

“Guess what? I don’t follow politics anymore,” Stevie, 74, told TMZ at the time. “It’s too much bulls***. You know what I follow? The truth.” This statement reflects Wonder’s evolution from his earlier political activism to a more truth-focused approach to social commentary.

In August 2024, he appeared at the Democratic National Convention and insisted the choice between Trump and his then presidential rival Kamala Harris was “clear”. The convention featured performances from various artists supporting the Democratic ticket.

“Now is the time to understand where we are and what it will take to win: win the broken hearts, win the disenchanted, win the angry spirits—now is the time,” he told the crowd. “This is the moment to remember when you tell your children when you tell your children where you were and what you did. As we stand between history’s pain and tomorrow’s promises, we must choose courage over complacency. It is time to get UP and go vote!” His speech was widely shared across social media platforms following the event.

Months later, during a tour in November 2024, Stevie called for unity. The tour consistently featured messages of hope and reconciliation throughout various cities.

“America as a whole needs to come together, because there’s always someone – or some country somewhere – that wants to take away the concept of democracy and what it means,” he said during a concert. “The reality is, we have to get to a place where we say, ‘Listen, we all need to come together.'” This message of unity has become a central theme in Wonder‘s recent performances.

“I think people are so scared of being canceled or being talked about – all this stupidness that goes on,” Stevie insisted, while some celebrities might shy away from talking about certain issues, he only answers to God. “God is my manager, so I’ve been given permission to manage myself. I allow people I trust around me to give me their feedback. I listen to them. But ultimately, I’m going to make my own decisions.” Wonder’s spiritual approach to his career has been a constant throughout his journey in music.

The legendary artist’s recent statements reflect his ongoing commitment to social justice, a theme that has defined much of his work since the early stages of his career. His songs like “Living for the City” and “Higher Ground” have long addressed social inequality and the need for positive change in society.

Wonder’s bold stance on world leadership comes at a time when global tensions continue to rise across various regions. His call for unity and peace resonates particularly strongly given his status as one of music’s most respected voices for social change.

The musician’s willingness to speak candidly about political issues, despite potential backlash, demonstrates his commitment to using his platform for what he believes is right. His message transcends political boundaries, focusing instead on the fundamental need for competent, peace-focused leadership worldwide.