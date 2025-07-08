Ziggy Marley’s new kids’ book has a Bob Marley twist

Ziggy Marley has written a children’s book inspired by his late dad. The book represents a deeply personal project for the Grammy-winning artist, marking his first literary work directly influenced by his father’s legendary legacy.

The 56-year-old music star – who is the son of Bob and Rita Marley – has revealed that Pajammin was inspired by his dad’s unique energy. Bob Marley’s influence on reggae music and global culture continues to resonate decades after his passing, touching new generations through various artistic mediums.

“It’s the only book I’ve done that was influenced by him,” speaking to People, Ziggy shared. “The energy behind it is the same kind of energy my father had.” This connection to his father’s spirit reflects the enduring bond between the two musical legends and demonstrates how Bob’s essence continues to inspire creativity.

Ziggy actually loves reading books to his own children. Reading has become an important family tradition in the Marley household, continuing the cycle of nurturing creativity and learning that has defined the family for generations.

“My wife and our younger kids still have books at bedtime. I have seven kids, so some are older, but my last four I had when I was a little bit older, so we used to read a lot of books together,” the reggae star – who has won eight Grammy Awards during his career – shared. His Grammy wins span both his solo career and his work with Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, establishing him as a respected artist in his own right.

“Now my youngest is nine, and basically, he doesn’t want us to read to him anymore. He just wants to read to himself. But he still wants us to lie in bed with him while he’s reading!” This touching moment highlights the evolution of parent-child relationships as children grow more independent while still seeking comfort and connection.

Ziggy lost his dad when he was only 12 years old, but he still has fond and vivid memories of spending quality time with Bob, who died of cancer in May 1981, aged 36. Bob Marley’s death shocked the music world and marked the end of an era in reggae music, but his impact continues through his children’s artistic endeavors.

“He took me to all my soccer games that I played as a kid. We loved to play soccer together. That was it. That was our thing,” Ziggy recalled. Soccer was a passion Bob Marley shared with many of his children, and the sport remains deeply embedded in Jamaican culture, representing another way the legendary musician connected with his family.

Ziggy often encounters people who like to reminisce about his dad and his musical career. Bob Marley’s global influence extends far beyond music, encompassing spiritual, political, and cultural movements worldwide, making every encounter a potential conversation about his father’s lasting impact.

However, the Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers star also receives recognition for his own work, which includes eight solo albums. His musical journey has established him as a respected artist in his own right, carrying forward the Marley musical legacy while creating his unique sound that honors the past while embracing contemporary influences.

“It’s not really crazy, or a frenetic energy. It’s just pretty cool,” discussing his interactions with fans, Ziggy said. “People come up for all different reasons, one of them being my dad, one of them being what we do. It’s all just a lot of love.” This balanced perspective shows how Ziggy has learned to honor his father’s memory while building his own artistic identity.

The children’s book Pajammin represents more than just a creative project; it’s a bridge between generations, connecting Bob Marley‘s timeless energy with today’s young readers. Ziggy’s approach to storytelling mirrors his musical philosophy, emphasizing positive messages and universal themes that transcend cultural boundaries and continue the Marley tradition of spreading love and unity through art.