Big Tigger leads a game-changing movement for HBCU athletes

Big Tigger has been a voice for the culture for decades, but his latest mission might be his most important yet. The legendary radio host and TV personality is taking his passion for uplifting the community to new heights as the face of the HBCU Classic, a groundbreaking initiative that’s giving historically Black college and university student-athletes the recognition and opportunities they’ve long been denied.

In an exclusive interview with Ric Mathis, Big Tigger gets candid about why this cause is so close to his heart, how Atlanta’s civil rights legacy influences everything he does, and why he believes this moment is crucial for the future of Black college athletics. From his unique perspective as someone who understands both the entertainment industry and the struggle for representation, Tigger is using his platform to ensure that HBCU athletes finally get their moment to shine.

Give us a quick intro on why we’ve been wanting for you to be a part of this series.

Hey what’s up dude, it’s your man Big Tigger, moderator of this amazing HBCU Classic Legend. For me to be here as someone who was HBCU adjacent, just to represent and to hope be the glue to the voice of it all. It’s all about empowering HBCU student athletes about the opportunities that they might not ever get. Now they’re gonna get it, so if I can help bring some more love and light to the situation, that’s the reason I was here.

It’s impossible not to feel the legacy of Hank Aaron in these events. Talk about how this impacts that legacy as well as the civil rights movement.

Well I mean, you in Atlanta so talking baseball, Hank Aaron, there ain’t even no way around that. And when you’re talking about having All-Star Weekend here, you have to show love to him. And anytime you even talk about Atlanta, Civil Rights Movement is always gonna be in the fabric of that conversation. So having an HBCU Classic out of the All-Star Game in Atlanta is an absolute plus and it’s an amazing event.

Big Tigger’s commitment to HBCU athletics represents more than just another celebrity endorsement – it’s a continuation of a legacy that runs deep through Atlanta’s history and the ongoing fight for equality in sports and beyond. As the HBCU Classic continues to grow, having voices like Tigger’s ensures that these student-athletes won’t just be seen, they’ll be celebrated for the champions they truly are.

In a world where attention spans are short and causes come and go, Big Tigger’s dedication to this mission feels both timely and timeless. He’s not just moderating an event; he’s moderating a movement that could reshape how we view and support Black college athletics for generations to come.