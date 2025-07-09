Dangerous Ritz recall affects 4 popular cracker types

Snack time just got a lot more complicated for millions of Americans who reach for Ritz crackers as their go-to treat. A nationwide recall affecting four popular varieties of Ritz peanut butter cracker sandwiches has consumers scrambling to check their pantries after a dangerous mislabeling error was discovered.

Mondelēz Global LLC announced the voluntary recall through the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, citing a critical packaging mistake that could put people with peanut allergies at serious risk. The recall affects products distributed across the entire United States, making it one of the more significant food safety alerts in recent months.

What went wrong with the labeling

The heart of the problem lies in a packaging mix-up that has turned a simple snack into a potential health hazard. Individual packages inside certain cartons may be incorrectly labeled as “Cheese” variety crackers when they actually contain peanut butter versions of the product.

This mislabeling creates a perfect storm for anyone with peanut allergies who might grab what they believe to be a safe cheese-flavored snack, only to consume a product that could trigger a life-threatening allergic reaction. The FDA warning specifically notes that people with peanut allergies or severe sensitivities could face serious or even fatal consequences if they consume the mislabeled products.

The 4 recalled products you need to know about

11.4 oz. Ritz peanut butter cracker sandwiches – This smaller size contains 8 individual 1.38-ounce 6-pack cartons, making it a popular choice for families and individuals alike. 27.6 oz. Ritz peanut butter cracker sandwiches – The medium-sized option includes 20 individual 1.38-ounce 6-pack cartons, often purchased for larger households or offices. 55.2 oz. Ritz peanut butter cracker sandwiches – This bulk size contains 40 individual 1.38-ounce 6-pack cartons, typically bought by families or for events. 27.3 oz. Ritz filled cracker sandwich variety pack – This mixed pack contains 20 individual packages, with 10 cheese and 10 peanut butter varieties, each weighing 1.38 ounces.

The mislabeled packages that pose the greatest risk are those marked as “Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches” with the retail UPC code 0 44000 00211 4. These packages may actually contain peanut butter crackers despite their cheese labeling.

How to identify the dangerous packages

Consumers should look for specific identifying information on their cracker packages. The problematic items are those individually wrapped packages within the larger cartons that display “Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches” on the label but may actually contain peanut butter crackers inside.

All affected products were manufactured in the United States and distributed nationwide through various retail channels. The recall encompasses products that have been on store shelves and in consumer homes for an undetermined period, making it crucial for people to check their current snack supplies.

What consumers should do immediately

Anyone who has purchased these products should take immediate action, especially if they or someone in their household has a peanut allergy. The FDA and Mondelēz are advising consumers to stop eating the recalled products right away and dispose of them properly.

For those with peanut allergies, even minimal exposure to peanut proteins can trigger severe reactions including anaphylaxis, which can be fatal without immediate medical intervention. The mislabeling makes these products particularly dangerous because consumers have no way of knowing they’re consuming peanuts based on the package information.

The broader impact on food safety

This recall highlights ongoing challenges in food manufacturing and labeling processes. When popular snack foods that millions of Americans consume daily become subject to recalls, it underscores the importance of rigorous quality control measures throughout the production chain.

The voluntary nature of this recall demonstrates corporate responsibility, as Mondelēz took action to protect consumers as soon as the labeling error was discovered. However, it also raises questions about how such mistakes occur in modern food production facilities.

For consumers, this incident serves as a reminder to remain vigilant about food labels and to stay informed about recalls that could affect their health and safety. Regular checking of FDA recall announcements can help families stay ahead of potential food safety issues.