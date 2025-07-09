Diddy scores another legal victory

Not long after Sean “Diddy” Combs received a standing ovation at the federal detention center he is housed, the beleaguered Bad Boy Boss got some more good news.

Part of a lawsuit against the rap impresario filed by April Lampros has been dropped.

A plaintiff drops 2 of the 3 civil suit charges

According to the legal documents obtained by TMZ, Lampros dropped the rape, battery and emotional assault accusations in the lawsuit. Now, Diddy only has to focus on fighting back against the accusation in the filing.

Lampros maintains a single accusation under the Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law. Lampros claims that in 2000 or 2001, Diddy “violently grabbed her and forced himself onto her” after they ran into each other in New York City. She said she was able to fight him off.

The attorney representing Lampros, Tyrone Blackburn, also named Bad Boy Records as a defendant in the case.

Diddy views this as a victory

While Diddy’s defense team marked this as a small win in the civil case, saying the dismissals “significantly” narrows the case. Blackburn retorted with, “It’s a win. The case moves forward and discovery begins.”

According to many esteemed legal pundits and fans, Diddy just emerged victorious from the bombshell sex trafficking case because he managed to evade convictions on the most serious charges. Despite his exoneration in sex trafficking and racketeering, Diddy was found guilty on two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, with carry up to 10 years in prison apiece.

Diddy showered with love in return to jail

After the jury’s verdicts were read in court, Diddy returned to the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in Brooklyn, New York, where he was showered with a thunderous ovation by fellow inmates. Presumably, they are like many fans who believe that Diddy was overcharged by federal prosecutors who sorely lacked the evidence to support their charges.

Now Diddy is forced to contemplate how much time the judge will sentence the disgraced music mogul. His legal team is currently trying to move up the sentencing date from Oct 3.