Sean “Diddy” Combs will be sentenced on Oct. 3 in New York. The date has generated significant public interest and media coverage across entertainment and legal circles.

The disgraced rap mogul’s trial ended last week when he was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, but convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Federal conviction rates in similar cases typically exceed expectations, making his partial acquittal noteworthy in legal circles.

Diddy’s lawyers formally proposed the date in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, noting both prosecutors and probation officers had agreed to the schedule, People magazine reports.

A September deadline

The defense team’s sentencing memorandum must be submitted on Sept. 19, with the government’s to follow a week later, with the judge signing off on the timeline on Tuesday, July 8. These memorandums will outline crucial arguments for appropriate sentencing considerations and mitigating factors.

Lawyers for both sides took place in a brief telephone conference on Tuesday afternoon, without the judge or Diddy present. Such conferences are routine in federal cases to coordinate scheduling and essential procedural matters.

The “I’ll Be Missing You” hitmaker returned to Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn at the end of his trial, with the judge noting that prosecutors were right to point out that a Mann Act violation means detention is “mandatory.” The Metropolitan Detention Center has housed numerous high-profile federal defendants throughout its operational history.

Subramanian said that “for present purposes, the defendant is unable to meet his burden” to show “lack of danger to any person or the community” with clear and convincing evidence. Federal judges must carefully consider flight risk and community safety when making detention decisions.

He added: “Prior to the trial, the court denied bail, and sees no reason to reverse that now.”

Diddy receives standing ovation

And when he returned to jail, Combs’ lawyer claimed he was greeted with a standing ovation from fellow inmates, who saw the verdict as a sign of hope. The facility environment often reflects how high-profile cases resonate with the broader inmate population.

His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told People magazine: “They all said, ‘We never get to see anyone who beats the government.'” This sentiment highlights the rarity of defendants achieving partial victories in federal court proceedings.

The attorney, who speaks to the 55-year-old rapper four or five times a day, thinks Diddy‘s arrest and subsequent time behind bars has changed him. Regular attorney-client communication remains crucial for federal defendants preparing for sentencing phases.

He said: “He’s doing okay.” Personal transformation often occurs during pre-sentencing periods as defendants reflect on their circumstances and future prospects.

“[He] realizes he has flaws like everyone else that he never worked on.” Self-reflection becomes a significant component of the incarceration experience for many defendants.

‘Can’t cover them up’

“He burns hot in all matters. I think what he has come to see is that he has these flaws and there’s no amount of fame and no amount of fortune that can erase them. You can’t cover them up.” This acknowledgment suggests a fundamental shift in perspective regarding personal accountability and consequences.

Combs was convicted of flying people around the country to engage in sexual encounters and could face a maximum of 20 years in prison. Federal sentencing guidelines consider multiple factors including criminal history, cooperation levels, and acceptance of responsibility.

The original 1919 law prohibited interstate or foreign commerce transport of a woman or girl “or prostitution, debauchery or for any other immoral purpose.” This legislation emerged during the Progressive Era as part of comprehensive moral reform efforts.

In 1986, the law was made gender-neutral, and the wording altered to change “debauchery” and “immoral purpose” to “any sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense.” These legislative updates reflected evolving legal standards and constitutional requirements for specificity in criminal statutes.