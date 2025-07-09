Majors and Good just made a game-changing fitness move

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are channeling their personal journey through adversity into a business venture that promises to reshape how celebrities approach wellness entrepreneurship. The married actors have unveiled Honor Culture, a comprehensive fitness and mental health brand that positions them as advocates for holistic well-being in an industry often criticized for its superficial approach to health.

The announcement comes as the couple continues to navigate the aftermath of Majors’ highly publicized legal battles, transforming what could have been a career-ending controversy into a platform for community empowerment and personal growth.

Building a brand together

Majors and Good, who married earlier this year following a whirlwind romance, are leveraging their platform to promote wellness and self-care. The brand’s tagline, “Honor Your Healing. Honor Your Story.,” demonstrates their commitment to encouraging individuals to prioritize their mental and physical health.

Good recently teased the upcoming brand on her Instagram, sharing a series of black and white photos showcasing the couple working out together. The post generated excitement among fans, with the caption hinting at something big on the horizon regarding the upcoming venture.

What to expect from honor culture

Honor Culture will offer a variety of wellness events, digital content, and fitness apparel designed to inspire and empower individuals on their health journeys. The couple’s focus on community and mental health is particularly significant, as they aim to create a supportive environment for their audience.

Overcoming challenges together

Majors and Good’s relationship has faced its share of challenges, particularly during Majors’ recent legal troubles. The actor was involved in a domestic violence trial that garnered significant media attention. Despite these hurdles, the couple has remained steadfast in their support for one another.

In a candid interview, Majors acknowledged the sacrifices Good made while standing by him during his court case. He revealed that she lost endorsements and faced social repercussions due to their relationship. He stated that she took an incredible hit, emphasizing the strength of their bond.

Real talk about relationships

Majors has been open about the realities of their marriage, admitting that they have tough conversations about their relationship. He shared that they have moments where they discuss the challenging aspects of their partnership with complete honesty. This level of transparency highlights the couple’s commitment to navigating the ups and downs of life together.

Empowering the community

The launch of Honor Culture is not just about fitness; it’s about creating a movement that empowers individuals to take charge of their health and well-being. By combining their personal experiences with their professional endeavors, Majors and Good are setting an example for their fans, particularly within the African American community.

As they embark on this new venture, the couple aims to inspire others to embrace their stories and prioritize their healing. The intersection of fitness and mental health is crucial, especially in a society where these topics are often stigmatized.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are proving that love and partnership can transcend challenges and lead to meaningful change. With the launch of Honor Culture, they are not only building a brand but also fostering a community focused on wellness and resilience. As they continue to share their journey, fans can look forward to being part of a movement that honors personal stories and promotes healing.