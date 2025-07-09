Pediatrician fired for her ill-timed post on karma’s irony

Sometimes pointing out irony is better left unposted. A Houston pediatrician got fired after taking to Facebook to mock victims of the deadly Central Texas floods for voting against their best interests.

Dr. Christina Propst got in hot water after a since-deleted post surfaced appearing to mock flood victims in predominantly Republican-leaning Kerr County because they voted against funding the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which exists to provide relief from such situations.

In the widely shared post, Propst wrote: “May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry. Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts.”

The message, while more than 100 people, including 28 children, lost their lives, sparked swift backlash from community members who apparently don’t understand h0w ironic karma can be.

Houston television station KPRC 2 received numerous messages, calls, and emails from viewers voicing outrage and concern over the comments. Propst’s employer, Blue Fish Pediatrics, publicly announced on Sunday that Propst was no longer employed at their practice.

The clinic was swift to disassociate itself from any political controversy.

“This past weekend, we were made aware of a social media comment from one of our physicians,” the clinic posted on its page. “The individual is no longer employed by Blue Fish Pediatrics. As we previously mentioned in our original statement, we strongly condemn the comments that were made in that post. That post does not reflect the values, standards, or mission of Blue Fish Pediatrics. We do not support or condone any statement that politicizes tragedy, diminishes human dignity, or fails to clearly uphold compassion for every child and family. We continue to extend our full support to the families and the surrounding communities who are grieving, recovering, and searching for hope.”

Right-leaning posters who bemoaned Propst’s words were quick to do the same thing in hailing her firing.