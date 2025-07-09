Straw actress Shalèt Monique is walking in her ‘yes’

Shalèt Monique didn’t just switch careers — she shifted into divine alignment. Before the breakout role in Tyler Perry’s Straw, before red carpets and camera calls, she was shaping young minds as a teacher. Master’s degree in hand, she was on track to become a principal. But life had a bigger script.

“I was content being a teacher,” she recalls. “But God said, ‘This is too small for you.’” That divine nudge came during a season of uncertainty, after a school system layoff and a sermon that stirred something deep. She gave her last $100 during a church service, trusting something greater was at work. Not long after, she was cast in a comedic Cardi B-inspired role that unexpectedly opened the door to her purpose.

What began as a chance opportunity snowballed into festival buzz, award-winning PSAs, and the kind of momentum that can’t be faked. Monique didn’t plan to act. But purpose had plans for her.

Her portrayal of Rayah Dunnam in Straw made people lean in. The character, a banker who goes live on social media during a robbery, sparked conversation. Some viewers thought it was a messy move. She saw it as a cry for truth and exposure. “Rayah wanted people to see what was happening. She wanted help. I don’t think that’s messy, I think that’s human.”

That ability to humanize even the most complex characters is part of Shalèt’s strength. She doesn’t just perform, she ministers through her craft.

Working with Tyler Perry was a revelation. She calls him a “girl boss” (yes, you read that right) who runs a respectful, affirming set. “He made us feel valued. It was a safe space. Now I know how it should feel. If it doesn’t feel like that, I’m okay with walking away.”

Monique’s mindset is her method. Her process starts with clearing internal clutter, literally writing her doubts on paper and burning them in a “fire pit” of release. “Get your mind right,” she advises young actors. “Read everything. Research everything. Then let it go and trust the work.”

She also emphasizes nonjudgment. Whether portraying a banker or a drug addict, she insists that actors must find the shared humanity in every role. “Don’t judge the character. Relate to them. We all have something we’re addicted to, phones, validation, comfort zones. Just be honest.”

Preparedness is her superpower. “Especially on fast-paced sets like Perry’s, you have to come ready. If you’ve done the internal work, you’ll shine.”

Off-set, Shalèt is balancing it all, motherhood, artistry, legacy. She adopted a child during COVID, raising three kids while chasing her calling. “My children are watching. I want them to know that the road isn’t always smooth, but it’s theirs. And God can’t bless who you pretend to be.”

Even with the accolades, Monique keeps it real about the sacrifices: financial strain, missed moments with her kids, and relationships that pulled her off course. But every investment in headshots, classes, or indie projects? Worth it. “It’s all part of the journey. Nothing is wasted.”

To those who feel like their dreams have expired, she offers this soul-stirring advice: “Your dream has to be louder than the noise. Louder than opinions. Louder than logic. If you feel it, that’s enough.”

And when the doubts creep in? “Do the thing,” she says. “Do the damn thing.”

Shalèt Monique isn’t here for applause. She’s here for alignment. She’s here to be a light. To tell stories that touch, challenge, and uplift. From the classroom to the big screen, her journey is proof that divine purpose doesn’t whisper, it roars.

And she’s listening.