U-N-I-T-Y: Delta Sigma Theta welcomes new honorary members

In a dazzling display of sisterhood and empowerment, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (DST) recently announced a powerhouse lineup of influential women: Donna Brazile, Danielle Brooks, Swin Cash, Janice Bryant Howroyd, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Fawn Weaver, and Toni Townes-Whitley, who will join as honorary members. This membership type is bestowed on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society and demonstrated outstanding leadership. This group of remarkable leaders, whom I affectionately dubbed the “8th Wonders of the World,” were celebrated when they were unveiled to the cheering crowd of 15,000 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center last evening.

Delta Sigma Theta, a sorority founded on the principles of sisterhood and service, welcomed these extraordinary women who have made significant strides in their respective fields. These trailblazers embody the spirit of leadership and empowerment that DST stands for. Their presence underscored the sorority’s ongoing commitment to uplifting women and advocating for gender and racial equality.

One of the most electrifying moments of the gathering was the surprise video appearance of Queen Latifah, adding an extra layer of excitement to the proceedings. Speculation had circulated that Beyoncé might join the lineup, and while that was not the case, the crowd erupted in joy as the U-N-I-T-Y anthem originator showed up on screen. With her signature humility, she addressed the audience of over 15,000 members, raising her hands to display the Delta two-handed “dynasty” symbol—a powerful gesture that resonated deeply with the crowd.

The atmosphere was charged with a sense of unity and purpose as these phenomenal women took turns sharing their journeys, challenges, and triumphs. Donna Brazile, a renowned political strategist and commentator, spoke passionately about the importance of women in leadership roles, emphasizing that the time for change is now. Her words echoed the sentiments of many in the audience, inspiring a new generation of women to step into their power. In true form, Ms. Brazile took more than her allotted time to thank and mention all of her personal giants, all of whom happened to be members of Delta Sigma Theta: Dorothy Irene Height, Shirley Chisholm, for example, for playing a role in her life.

Danielle Brooks, beloved for her role on the hit show “Orange Is the New Black,” shared her personal experiences as a former Delta Academy member and informed the crowd that Delta was in her heart a long time ago, and that her beloved godmother, who happened to be a Delta, made sure that she attended the famed Juilliard school. Her authenticity and vulnerability struck a chord, reminding attendees that their stories matter and that they can be agents of change in their own right.

Swin Cash, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and sports commentator, brought an undeniable energy to the stage as she recounted her journey from the basketball court to boardrooms. She too shared her Delta journey, which is difficult when you are an athlete at a predominately white university. Her heartfelt message to the audience of gratefulness for finally becoming a member resonated with them. She sent a shout-out to her new line sister Jackie Joyner-Kersee—saying that she is the GOAT!

Janice Bryant Howroyd, the first African American woman to own a billion-dollar company, stood as a testament to resilience and determination. Her presence was a powerful reminder that greatness is achievable, and she urged the crowd to break barriers and shatter glass ceilings.

Fawn Weaver, the trailblazing entrepreneur most known for being the founder of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, an acclaimed brand named after Nathan “Nearest” Green, the first known African American master distiller, shared her journey with her new sorors that most do not know. She shared about her setbacks that have made her the storyteller and bestselling author that she is today. Her entrepreneurial journey serves as an inspiration to many, showcasing the power of storytelling and heritage in creating a brand that resonates deeply with consumers.

Toni Townes-Whitley is another remarkable figure in the lineup, serving as the President of Civil and Commercial Solutions at SAIC, a leading technology company. With a wealth of experience in the tech sector, Townes-Whitley has been instrumental in driving innovation and strategic growth within the organization. A legacy of the organization, she credited her success to her mother and the many Deltas that have poured into her life as well.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee, track and field, and Olympic royalty, and as her line sister, Swin Cash said, “The Goat,” was a vision of grace, poise and had the audience crying tears of joy and happiness as she accepted her membership. The mission of her work at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation is one of the reasons why she was a perfect candidate for honorary membership.

This gathering of women featuring these incredible women served as a powerful reminder of the strength of the organization. We are all locked in and will stay tuned and watch “8th Wonders of the World” work.