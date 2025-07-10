Did Cardi B’s BBL smell turn off Stefon Diggs?

Stefon Diggs has had to respond to the rapidly racing rumors that he broke things off with his girlfriend Cardi B because he was repelled by the nose-hair curling stench of her BBL.

The Brazilian Butt Lift was once a wildly popular cosmetic procedure designed to boost the caboose of women worldwide. However, some BBL patients report experiencing an unpleasant odor, often described as musty or sour, after the procedure, according to South Shore Plastic Surgery.

Furthermore, the New York Post relays expert testimony that Some Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) patients report experiencing an unpleasant odor, often described as musty or sour, after the procedure.

“The BBL smell is real,” Dr. Eric Anderson from Chicago-based Impressions Face + Body told the Daily Mail.

For some reason that flummoxes throngs of Cardi and Diggs fans, the rumor got out that it was the smell from Cardi B, who has had an assortment of cosmetic work done on her upper and lower torso, had a BBL that produced a stench.

The Jumper posted a widely circulated story that Diggs allegedly said that the stench wafting up from Cardi’s rear was overpowering. “I tried to hold it down but her BBL smelled like a trash bag in July,” he was said to have uttered.

Eventually, after enough fans believed the rumor, Diggs finally went on The Jumper’s Instagram page and posted a blue cap emoji to mean that the story is a lie.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs seemingly split up

This rumor comes right on the heels of fans noticing that Diggs and Cardi scrubbed their Instagram pages clean of photos of them together. Just a month ago, Cardi and Diggs had posted and reposted photos of the two of them engaging in heavy PDA while cruising on a ritzy yacht.

But it seems like they have gone their separate ways. Some fans also noticed that while Diggs addressed the BBL rumor, he did not confirm nor deny if their romance has ended. Cardi B has also refrained from commenting on their coupledom.

Fans offer hilarious and thought-provoking responses

“Stds canceled each other out…..,” said one user, while another responded offer, “Once he got passed that SMELL, he had it LICKED 🤮😛👀.”

A third observer stated that, “The bbl does stink and could possibly be hers too,” while another person in contemplation, penned, “I imagine it is somewhat uncomfortable to clean with such long nails.”

Two others dismissed the rumors, saying, “That’s so childish,” and “That’s crazy when the hate don’t work they start telling lies.”

A couple of others contributed to the conversation, saying, “As long as he was with her I’m sure he been smelled it so what’s the real problem,” and “Man you ain’t standing on business 😂.”