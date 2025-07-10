Dr. Maria Munoz-Bramhall transforms patient care gaps

Born and raised in Mexico until immigrating to the United States at age 11, Dr. Maria Munoz-Bramhall has built a remarkable career spanning multiple healthcare specialties. After graduating from Rutgers University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, she worked in pediatrics, psychiatry, and telemetry before pursuing her master’s in Family Nurse Practitioner from the University of Southern Mississippi. Her diverse experience includes outpatient pulmonary care, inpatient and outpatient pediatric neurology, and hospice work. After completing her residency at Northeast Georgia Family Medicine in June 2024, she joined the faculty to guide the next generation of healthcare providers. Now settled in Georgia with her retired Marine husband Ruben and their three sons, Dr. Munoz-Bramhall continues her mission to bridge clinical care with cultural understanding.

What inspired you to become a nurse practitioner and what gaps in care were you trying to fill?

I was inspired to become a nurse practitioner for my desire to provide compassion and hands-on care, and have some autonomy on my own. As a nurse, I have a way to blend science and empathy, offer not only clinical expertise, but also comfort and education and advocate for my patients. Watching nurses on the floor helped me build trust and make more tangible differences.

That sparked my passion to be a nurse practitioner. I was hoping to fill the gaps in communication because often patients feel that they don’t understand everything the doctor is telling them. I wanted to make sure that those care gaps were closed, making sure that they understood what they were learning from their own disease process. I wanted to give them the emotional support that they need, especially for patients facing chronic illnesses or complex social challenges. I also wanted to help patients engage with their health care and follow treatment plans. Filling these care gaps by being a nurse who actively listens, educates clearly and advocates for each patient, I felt like it offers a unique need in working to bridge clinical care with emotional and cultural support.

What are the top three things families of color need to know when it comes to managing asthma, COPD or lung conditions?

With proper medication and lifestyle changes, regular medical care, people with asthma, COPD or any other diseases, follow up consistently with the plan. Knowing when symptoms improve or how to prevent flare ups is important. Understanding when you need to come and see the doctor or just making a phone call and understanding when a phone call is needed versus coming into the office is important.

Environmental and social factors matter, for example air pollution, secondhand smoke, mold and stress can work in some of these breathing problems. Making sure that they understand that is also very important so that they can reduce the triggers at home and advocate for cleaner air or safer environments in their house. For example, if somebody smokes in their house and they have a child, making sure that if they can’t stop smoking, smoking outside is important.

Communication and advocacy are keys, don’t hesitate to ask questions. I always tell my patients, don’t hesitate to ask me if you don’t understand something, request that provider to understand your background and speak your language because a lot of the times I feel like as a doctor, we use a lot of medical jargon that patients do not understand. Making sure that they actually understand what we’re teaching them is important.

What are two ways families can advocate for a child with a neurological disease or diagnosis?

Making sure that they understand and educate themselves on what specific disease it is, from autism or cerebral palsy. Educating themselves to make sure that they understand what it is, what is it to look for, is very important and learning resources, the resources that are there for their children and for themselves.

Making sure that they actively communicate concerns with the provider if they observe any changes. If they have any questions, to make sure that they ask and advocate for their own children.

Hospice is very deeply emotional work. What are two moments in your time there that changed your understanding about healing?

Witnessing a patient, like a family member, going through this is very hard, very challenging. But finding the calm, the connection, and acceptance despite the terminal illness and showing that healing isn’t just about fixing the body, healing is more of emotional, spiritual, and relational wellness.

It’s making sure the last memories are the ones that you are going to hold forever, resolving conflicts or simply feeling loved for the last moments that you are alive. That’s some of the stuff that some of my patients actually share with me. Managing pain, a lot of the time patients are in a lot of pain and just little things that will make them more comfortable, sharing a favorite song or holding their hand at the last moment reveals that healing can be about dignity, comfort, presence, even when the medical prognosis is no longer hopeful.

How do you support families who feel overwhelmed or scared about processing a new diagnosis?

Listening actively and validate their feelings creates a safe space for families where they can express their fears, question anything that they may have or voice any concerns without judgment. Telling them it’s completely understandable to feel the way you’re feeling, you’re scared right now, you’re unsure. But also avoiding rushing them into making a decision that they haven’t had time to process. It’s making sure that they understand what they’re gonna make a decision on.

Providing clear and relevant information, making sure we use plain language, avoid using medical jargon, it’s very important. Offering written materials or asking them what’s the preferred way of learning, just educating them. Is it written, is it visual, is it a video, I can pull up something that can help them understand better.

Connecting the diagnosis and the treatment plan with their cultural beliefs or practices, when it’s appropriate, obviously, to foster understanding and acceptance. Building trust through consistency and transparency. Be honest with them, sometimes we don’t know everything, but knowing what you don’t know is always important and what to expect. Follow through on promises. If I promise that I’m gonna come or I’m available this time, I should be available during that time and not break my promise because otherwise that would be a break in trust.

Connecting with the community and different resources, whatever it is available for them, social services, support groups. That’s important.

What are three practical habits or tools that you recommend for caregivers dealing with burnout?

Regular self-care, prioritize activities that recharge them physically, mentally, emotionally. For example, taking short breaks, mindful meditation, exercise, hobbies, going for a walk, simple little things that make you recharge the battery like I call it. Even small moments of self-care daily can help reduce stress and increase resilience because it’s very hard to care for somebody else, even if it’s your own family member. Remember that caring for yourself is essential throughout this. In order for you to be able to care for others, you need to take care of yourself.

Access support networks, connect with other caregiver support groups. What do they do to help them, whether online, local, or just through the doctor’s office, sharing experiences with other people can alleviate isolation so that you’re not alone. You are there with other people and other people are experiencing the same burden.

Don’t be afraid to ask for professional help, even just by going to your own doctor and letting them know what’s going on. I have patients that are caregivers and every time they come, I check up on them, asking them, are you doing okay emotionally, mentally, physically? This is not just your own bottle. We can help you out.