Every reason Wu-Tang Clan’s Chicago stop is unforgettable

On July 7, the Wu-Tang Clan stormed into Chicago’s United Center for their Final Chamber Tour, a night that felt less like a concert and more like a seismic cultural event. Opening the show was Run the Jewels, whose ferocious energy primed the crowd, but there was no question that this night belonged to the Clan.

As I watched them take the stage, I couldn’t help but drift back 30 years. I was young, reckless, and hungry for the raw pulse of hip-hop. I remember sneaking into the House of Blues to catch Wu-Tang in their prime. All nine original members were there, spitting with venom. Old Dirty Bastard lit up the room with his untamed, unpredictable energy. It was sweaty, loud, and grimy—everything rap was supposed to be during the golden era. That night shaped how I saw hip-hop forever.

Now here we are, full circle, in the same city but inside a much bigger arena. Time has changed these men. RZA has become a respected film director and producer. Method Man is an acclaimed actor. GZA is breaking down the science of the universe with Neil deGrasse Tyson. Raekwon is forever celebrating his Purple Tape legacy. Ghostface Killah remains sharp as ever. Yet even with those transformations, the energy they unleashed in Chicago proved Wu-Tang’s core hasn’t dulled. If anything, it has been sharpened by time.

The show kicked off with Bring Da Ruckus, and from the first beat, it was clear this was going to be special. The entire Clan appeared together, owning the stage and pulling every ounce of energy from the crowd. Fans packed the arena in Wu-Tang shirts, faces lit up as they rapped every bar like it was 1993 all over again.

What makes a Wu-Tang show unlike any other is how they seamlessly break the night into moments where every member shines. After the explosive opening, they passed the mic for solos and duos. Raekwon and Ghostface brought the raw flavor of Only Built 4 Cuban Linx with “Ice Cream” and “Criminology.” Masta Killa and Cappadonna followed with sharp verses, while GZA delivered Liquid Swords with the cool precision of a master swordsman.

When Inspectah Deck stepped up for his iconic verse on “Triumph”, the arena nearly exploded. Decades later, it still hits like a sledgehammer.

But if anyone stole the show, it was Method Man. His stage presence remains unmatched. He had the entire building in the palm of his hand, jumping into “Method Man” and later slowing it down for “I’ll Be There For You/You’re All I Need,” giving the women in the crowd exactly what they came for.

Young Dirty Bastard, son of the late ODB, brought his father’s energy to life with wild, crowd-hyping performances of Shimmy “Shimmy Ya” and “Brooklyn Zoo.” The resemblance was uncanny, and his performance felt like a celebration and a passing of the torch all at once.

The setlist was stacked with classics. From “Protect Ya Neck” and “C.R.E.A.M.” to “Reunited”, “Can It Be All So Simple,” and Wu-“Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F’ Wit,” the show was relentless. This wasn’t just a victory lap. It was a bold reminder of why Wu-Tang remains one of the greatest collectives in music history.

As the show wound down, I couldn’t help but think back to that night I snuck into the House of Blues. So much has changed, yet the feeling was the same. Wu-Tang Clan stood tall, proud, and defiant, reminding us that no matter where life takes them, Wu-Tang is forever.

Here is the full setlist from that unforgettable night in Chicago:

“Sunlight”

“Bring Da Ruckus”

“Clan in Da Front”

“Da Mystery of Chessboxin’”

“Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthin’ to Fuck Wit”

“Method Man”

“Shame on a Nigga”

“Protect Ya Neck”

“Can It Be All So Simple”

“Holla”

“Criminology”

“’97 Mentality”

“Above the Clouds”

“Incarcerated Scarfaces”

“Ice Cream”

“Bring the Pain”

“All I Need”

“Liquid Swords”

“Duel of the Iron Mic”

“4th Chamber”

“Gravel Pit”

“No Said Date”

“Run”

“Tearz”

“Reunited”

“Shimmy Shimmy Ya”

“Got Your Money”

“C.R.E.A.M.”

“Triumph”