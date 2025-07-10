Gift of Hope leads health drive in Chatham

On July 10, 2025, the South Side of Chicago will witness a celebration of health, community, and empowerment. Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network, alongside the American Red Cross, is hosting “A Path for a Healthier Chatham – Donation and Registration Drive” at the Jackie D. Lynch Building, 7936 S. Cottage Grove Avenue. This free event is designed to connect residents with essential health services while addressing vital conversations around organ, tissue, and blood donation.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., community members can access free health screenings, wellness resources, and information from local vendors. At its heart, the event also seeks to foster unity and increase understanding about the lifesaving impact of organ and tissue donation, particularly within communities of color.

“A Path for a Healthier Chatham” will also host a critical blood donation drive, highlighting the urgent need for African American donors—especially for patients battling sickle cell disease, a condition disproportionately affecting Black individuals.

Community advocate emphasizes urgent need

“As a resident of Chicago’s South Side and an employee of the American Red Cross Biomedical team, I am dedicated to giving back to my community by educating and providing resources to potential blood donors,” said Tammy Winchester, Illinois Emerging Markets Manager at the American Red Cross. “African American blood donors play a crucial role in supporting patients battling sickle cell disease, as we are the most compatible blood match for those requiring transfusions. There is an urgent need for more donors to meet this demand. Every day, I ask someone to consider donating blood because you never know when you or a loved one may need a transfusion.”

Addressing misconceptions and building trust

At the core of the event is a goal to dispel the misconceptions surrounding organ and tissue donation. For many communities of color, these conversations are clouded by mistrust and misinformation—something Gift of Hope works diligently to address.

“We are incredibly excited to launch ‘A Path for a Healthier Chatham’ as a cornerstone initiative for community well-being,” said Marion Shuck, Executive Vice President, Governmental Relations and External Affairs at Gift of Hope. “This event embodies our commitment to wellness, recognizing that organ and tissue donation is one profound aspect of a larger journey toward healthier lives. We believe that by providing accessible health resources and screenings, we empower individuals to make life-affirming decisions, not only for themselves but potentially for others through the gift of donation.”

Planning ahead for difficult conversations

During a press conference ahead of the event, Janet Rodriguez, Director of Community Outreach for Gift of Hope, shared candid insight into how her organization approaches engagement and addresses community skepticism.

“When we talk about engagement in the community, we want to invite every single resident in the state of Illinois to have the conversation with their loved ones,” Rodriguez explained. “Should that moment come—and if you are not a first-person registrant—when you go and get your driver’s license or your ID and you get that question asked at the DMV, please have the conversation with your loved ones.”

Rodriguez stressed how critical it is to plan ahead. Too often, Gift of Hope approaches families during times of crisis—after a loved one has suffered a devastating medical event.

“You’re already going through the first trauma of knowing that your loved one is in the hospital and may not survive,” Rodriguez said. “Then we add another layer by asking whether your loved one can become an organ and tissue donor. Families aren’t in the right state of mind to navigate that at such a painful moment.”

She encouraged residents to make their wishes clear in advance.

“It will be a lot easier if you knew that those were the last wishes of your loved ones,” she added. “One individual can help save up to eight other lives through organ donation, and with tissue, that same individual can help up to 75 people. That’s the type of engagement we hope to see from the Chatham community—have that conversation and register your decision to say yes.”

Community partnership

The event is supported by a coalition of partners including the American Heart Association, Cook County Health, Zing Health, National Kidney Foundation of Illinois, Southside Healthy Community Organization, CTSHealth, Pullman Bank & Trust, Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc., Chase Bank, Aetna, Ald. William Hall (6th), Ald. Michelle Harris (8th), and media partner Omni Channel Radio.

In Chatham, this event is about creating a lasting culture of health, trust, and life-saving action.