Google brings its AI model Gemini to Pixel Watch

Google has begun rolling out its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant Gemini to the Pixel Watch.

The tech company is bringing advanced natural-language capabilities directly to users’ wrists as part of the July Pixel Drop.

With this update, Pixel Watch owners can trigger Gemini using “Hey Google,” a long-press of the side button, or the dedicated Gemini app icon.

The assistant now handles voice requests for everyday tasks – such as setting reminders, forming playlists, checking the weather or calendar, and even summarizing recent emails, without needing to pull out a phone.

Gemini on the wrist also includes a handy memory feature, in which users can ask it to remember, “I parked on level 4, spot 27,” or to remind them to pick up coffee after a meeting.

Google said the update is crafted to provide concise, glanceable responses more suited to smaller smartwatch screens.

The move follows Google’s earlier announcement that Gemini would replace Assistant on Wear OS 6, marking a major upgrade for wearable AI.

In conjunction with Gemini’s rollout, the Pixel Drop enhances the Circle to Search tool across Pixel phones.

The feature now includes AI-driven “deep dive” overviews and in-game help – allowing users to circle elements on their screen and receive quick context or video guides – without leaving the app.

This update is the first major infusion of Gemini into Google’s wearable ecosystem. Initially available on Pixel Watches and other devices running Wear OS 4+, its availability will widen as more watches upgrade to Wear OS 6.

The rollout of Gemini to Pixel Watches has begun, but it may take several weeks to reach all eligible users.

For Pixel Watch owners, the update replaces the traditional Assistant with a smarter, more context-aware Gemini ready to assist on the go.