Kai Cenat just broke TIME’s Creator list

The streaming king just proved that authenticity beats everything else in the digital game

The digital creator universe just got its biggest shake-up yet, and honestly, we’re here for it. Kai Cenat, the 23-year-old Twitch phenomenon who’s been absolutely crushing it online, just snagged the number one spot on TIME’s inaugural TIME100 Creators List for 2025. And let’s be real — this isn’t just another internet milestone. This is a complete game-changer for how we think about digital influence.

The Cenat Effect Takes Over

When TIME dropped their creator rankings on July 9, 2025, they weren’t playing around. Cenat didn’t just make the list — he straight-up dominated it, leaving heavy hitters like Hot Ones‘ Sean Evans, MrBeast, and TikTok’s Khaby Lame in the digital dust. The cover treatment? Chef’s kiss. The validation? Absolutely unmatched.

What’s wild is how Cenat’s rise feels both meteoric and totally earned. His Twitch streams aren’t just content — they’re cultural moments. Add in his strategic brand partnerships and that epic four-day Streamer University event that had everyone talking, and you’ve got a recipe for digital domination that’s impossible to ignore.

During his TIME cover shoot, Cenat dropped some serious wisdom about staying authentic in the digital space. His philosophy centers on showing people that being yourself is what truly connects with audiences. As a streamer, he believes you’re not confined to traditional boundaries — you have the freedom to express yourself however feels natural. That mindset is literally reshaping how creators approach their craft.

The Grind Behind the Glory

Here’s the thing about Cenat that makes his success so compelling: dude’s been grinding since 2018. He jumped on Twitch during the pandemic in 2020, and instead of treating it like a side hustle, he went all-in with an immersive streaming approach that basically turns his entire life into content. We’re talking hours upon hours of real-time connection with his audience.

The mental stamina required? Absolutely insane. Cenat openly acknowledges the physical and emotional toll of his demanding schedule, but his mindset keeps him pushing forward. Even when exhaustion hits hard, his mental determination overrides the physical fatigue. That kind of dedication separates viral moments from lasting careers.

Representation Matters in the Creator Economy

What’s especially exciting about this moment is how it’s highlighting diverse voices across the creator landscape. Cenat isn’t the only Black creator making major moves on the TIME100 Creators List. The recognition is spreading across multiple creators who are each bringing something unique to the table:

Keith Lee — The food reviewer who’s basically become the internet’s most trusted taste tester

— The food reviewer who’s basically become the internet’s most trusted taste tester Mychal Threets — A librarian turned mental health advocate who’s proving that wellness content hits different

— A librarian turned mental health advocate who’s proving that wellness content hits different Chef Abbys — A Ghanaian culinary creator sharing her heritage through food content that’s absolutely mesmerizing

— A Ghanaian culinary creator sharing her heritage through food content that’s absolutely mesmerizing Quenlin Blackwell — A multi-platform creator who’s basically doing everything and somehow excelling at all of it

What This Means for the Future

The inaugural TIME100 Creators List isn’t just a recognition — it’s a statement about where influence actually lives in 2025. Traditional media gatekeepers are taking notes while creators like Cenat are writing the playbook for authentic audience connection.

Jacobs makes an important point about the complexity of this influence: it comes in many forms and can have both positive and negative implications. As digital creators continue gaining mainstream recognition, their responsibility to their audiences becomes even more significant.

The Authenticity Revolution

What makes Cenat‘s success so refreshing is how it proves that authenticity still wins in an increasingly manufactured digital landscape. His approach isn’t about perfect production values or carefully curated content — it’s about real connection and genuine personality.

This recognition from TIME feels like validation for every creator who’s been told their content isn’t “professional” enough or who’s been questioned about the legitimacy of their influence. The digital creator space isn’t just entertainment anymore — it’s becoming the primary way younger generations consume media and form opinions.

As we watch this space continue evolving, one thing’s clear: creators like Kai Cenat aren’t just changing the game — they’re creating an entirely new one. And honestly? We can’t wait to see what comes next.