Samsung’s tri-fold phone expected to launch ‘this year’

Samsung is expecting its tri-folding phone to release “this year”.

After unveiling its latest foldable handhelds with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, the South Korean company has said it is anticipating its tri-folding phone to launch at some point later in 2025.

TM Roh, the acting head of Samsung’s Device Experience division, told The Korea Times: “I expect we will be able to launch the tri-fold phone within this year.”

The device is rumored to be called the Samsung Galaxy G Fold, but Roh has insisted the phone’s name has not been finalized yet.

He said: “We are now focusing on perfecting the product and its usability, but we have not decided its name. As the product nears completion, we are planning to make a final decision soon.”

Another Samsung executive recently claimed Samsung had designed the hardware for the tri-folding phone, and the device could be “put into production”.

The Samsung boss told Android Authority: “We’ve had a tri-fold for some time, designed and everything.

“So it’s not a new concept to us. What we’re debating is the viability. When I say the viability, is there really a demand for this form factor?”

On Wednesday (07.09.25), Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 7 alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series.

The Fold 7 brings some big changes compared to the previous iteration, the Fold 6, namely a larger 6.5-inch cover screen, a 26 per cent thinner chassis and a 200-megapixel primary wide camera lens.

Roh said in a statement: “Galaxy Z Fold 7 combines Galaxy AI with powerful hardware to deliver our most advanced smartphone experience yet.

“This next chapter of foldables brings together design and engineering, with AI built specifically for the foldable form. It gives people the ultra experience they want – powerful, immersive, intelligent, and portable all in one.”