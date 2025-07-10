Tina Knowles fires back at alleged Nicki Minaj diss

Tina Knowles was stunned when an angry herd of Nicki Minaj fans stampeded the matriarch’s Instagram page after she posted what she believed was an innocuous message.

On Wednesday, July 9, the mother of megastar Beyoncé reposted a fan-made video about herself and her daughter Beyoncé to her Instagram Story. The video seemed to make reference to Minaj’s allegedly erratic behavior in recent weeks, according to Minaj’s fans.

Tina Knowles thought hers was an innocent post

“Good morning. It feels good to wake up knowing my favs didn’t lose their minds like some people,” Knowles wrote. “Y’all have a great day, remember to ignore the ignorance as @mstinaknowles would say.”

Minaj’s fierce fanbase, nicknamed The Barbz, interpreted the benign post as a shot at Nicki Minaj’s fiercely loyal fanbase. Minaj, as most pop culture fans know, has been taking frequent shots at Queen Bey’s husband, Jay-Z, for snubbing her mentor Lil Wayne in favor of Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl Halftime Show this past February. The NFL championship game took place in Lil Wayne’s backyard in New Orleans. The slight enraged Minaj and other Wayne backers.

Barbz storm Tina Knowles’ IG page

The fans took off at Knowles’ page like a torpedo in defense of Minaj. After her page was inundated, Knowles clarified she was not responding to Minaj’s attacks on her son-in-law and was not even thinking about the “Moment 4 Life” rapper.

“Wow, I reposted this because it was talking about our relationship. It had nothing to do with anyone other than me and Beyonce. Please stop being messy and dragging me into something I don’t have anything to do with! You guys should be ashamed!!! And all the bots are ridiculous!!!”

Nicki Minaj is on a crusade against Jay-Z

Among the multiple X posts that Minaj ranted against Jay-Z, Roc Nation, and his CEO Desiree Perez, Minaj said they are about to be exposed as karma for exploiting Black culture for their own self-gratification.

In one post shared to X (formerly Twitter), Minaj wrote:

“Dear #JayZ & Desirat, You ruined hiphop, You ruined football, You ruined basketball, You ruined touring, You ruined Instagram, You ruined Twitter. The jig is up. All of this is alleged & for entertainment purposes only.”

Minaj also went on tirades about Jay’s aloofness towards issues deemed important to Blacks and the Democratic Party.

“So lemme get this straight. Yall so called black savior #JayZ has a Hispanic CEO who was pardoned by President Trump?!!!!?!?! Hmmmmm interesting… Could it be that yall have all been hoodwinked? lol. WOO WEE.”

In a third scathing post, Minaj called Jay-Z a political deadbeat as the Democrats faced defeat in the latest presidential election.

“That was so kind of President Trump. And that was so kind of President Obama to passionately go out & campaign. But what did Mr. Jigga man do to help yall win the election????”

Finally, Minaj continued to unleash her inner lioness’ roar in the direction of Jay and Perez, saying, “Is it just about who can benefit him & Desirat at the time???? Oh black ppl it looks like the Jigga man & Desirat played yall once again. LMFAO. The jig is up.”

Jay-Z has been stoic and silent amid the blizzard of attacks from his fellow New York native.

But this is precisely the reason why The Barbz took offense at Knowles‘ IG story post because of the proximity in time to Minaj’s scorching posts.