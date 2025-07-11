Angel Reese slams RGIII for saying she hates Caitlin Clark

Record-breaking WNBA star Angel Reese has grown tired of Robert Griffin III accusing her of hating on generational talent Caitlin Clark.

The day after Angel Reese celebrated three major milestones — becoming the first player to have 15 rebounds in 5 consecutive games, unveiling her signature Reebok shoe, and making the cover of the NBA 2K26 video game — Griffin took to the airwaves to slam her for allegedly exhibiting hatred towards Clark.

RGIII went on a tirade on his X account on July 10, 2025, initially calling out racism directed at Angel Reese. However, RGIII spent the balance of his time shading Reese for allegedly exemplifying jealousy and animus towards Clark.

Angel Reese claps back at RGIII

The timing of RGIII’s attack on Reese is what irks her fans. Reese had just earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday after averaging 19.7 points, 17.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 steals as the dynamic forward for the Chicago Sky, in addition to the aforementioned milestones. She crashed out on social media in response to RGIII’s persistence in suggesting that she possesses animus against Clark.

“Lying on this app when everybody knows the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work,” Reese barked at RGIII on her X account.

RGIII claims Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark

RGIII started off very briefly defending Reese against those who superimposed a picture of a monkey on the cover of the NBA 2K26 video game. But he quickly transitioned into asserting that there’s “clear basketball evidence that Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark.”

Griffin, who was ousted from ESPN, also claimed that “people in Angel’s inner circle called me and told me I was right” about what he believes is Reese’s disdain for Clark.

Angel Reese’s mother also blasts RGIII

Reese’s mother, Angel Webb, also flamed the former footballer, telling RGIII to “stop with the cap,” meaning that he needs to desist with the lies.

“My daughter’s ‘circle’ is so small & tight so I’d be interested to know who called you … Whomever you say ‘called’ you is not in her circle to speak on her feelings towards a media/fandom made up beef. Just stay on that side bc the doors are closed over here,” she said, cooking RGIII.

Angel Reese fans are disgusted with RGIII

Fans of Reese blasted RGIII for using the racist photo of Reese to dig up old narratives by accusing Reese of holding a grudge against Clark.

“You are an even bigger loser than I thought,” one person said on X. “If you wanted to denounce the pic, just do that. Instead you get on here with all that extra BS. You on here contributing to the online hate of this 23-year-old woman but on Twitter trying to play victim. Get some help.”

A second user charred RGIII. “You are a disgusting liar and desperate for attention. No one in Angel’s family called you. You have no morals or integrity. May hate and bitterness be your downfall forever.”

A third fan ripped RGIII for “clout chasing and hating” on Reese, adding that such behavior would be his “downfall.”

Angel Reese celebrates her NBA 2K cover

Meanwhile, the Bayou Barbie celebrated two special milestones in her career: becoming an NBA 2K cover athlete and the debut of her signature Reebok sneaker, the AR1.

Reese opened up about how special it was for her to see herself on the cover of a popular video game.

“I’m so blessed to be honored,” the Chicago Sky star said, according to The Blast. “I was just super excited…just trying to be the first of many and have many young kids and young women look up to me and know that they can do the same things I’m doing.”

Reese explained why her all-white, shimmery sneaker is dubbed the “Diamond Dust” colorway.

“The most brilliant diamonds take pressure, polish, and time,” she wrote online. “Reebok is back—and the diamonds are shining brighter than ever.”