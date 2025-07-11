Fresh Friday: Clipse returns, Juice WRLD deluxe & more

This week’s Fresh Friday Roundup brings a blend of hard-hitting rap, smooth R&B, and global sounds. From iconic returns to groundbreaking new releases, here’s what you need to spin this weekend.

Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out

The legendary duo Clipse returns after more than 15 years, teaming up with Pharrell for a mature, aggressive, and razor-sharp record. Fans and critics alike are raving about their lyrical finesse and focused production.

Nicholas Craven & Boldy James – Late to My Own Funeral

A haunting, soulful project where Boldy James weaves tales of street life over Nicholas Craven’s looping, sample-heavy beats. The underground stays undefeated with this collaboration.

Larry June & Cardo – Until Night Comes

Larry June and Cardo reunite for another smooth, ride-out soundtrack full of West Coast cool and laid-back hustle. Features from Wiz Khalifa and Richie Rich add more flavor.

Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die (5-Year Deluxe Edition)

Celebrating five years since its original release, this deluxe edition adds unreleased gems from Juice WRLD, showcasing his enduring emotional impact and versatility.

Open Mike Eagle – Neighborhood Gods Unlimited

Known for his cerebral, witty rhymes, Open Mike Eagle delivers his most cohesive and reflective project yet, blending surreal storytelling with sharp commentary.

Justin Bieber – Swag

Bieber’s latest album takes an experimental R&B route, digging deep into themes of love, faith, and self-reflection. A surprisingly mature and genre-bending release from the pop star.

Giveon – Beloved

Giveon returns with rich, vulnerable ballads wrapped in smooth production. His soulful voice glides over lush instrumentals, exploring love and heartbreak in every track.

Burna Boy – No Sign of Weakness

Burna Boy’s latest effort breaks genre boundaries, weaving rock, country, and Afrobeats influences into a bold, genre-defying project that showcases his global artistry.

FLO × Kaytranada – “The Mood” (Single)

FLO teams up with Kaytranada for a sultry, hypnotic single perfect for the summer. Their synergy on “The Mood” is undeniable, with glossy production and seductive vocals.

2 Chainz – “I Wanna Win” (Single)

From the short film Red Clay, 2 Chainz delivers an anthem about resilience and triumph. His motivational bars are set against cinematic, celebratory production.