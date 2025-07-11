Fresh Friday: Clipse returns, Juice WRLD deluxe & more

This week’s Fresh Friday Roundup brings a blend of hard-hitting rap, smooth R&B, and global sounds. From iconic returns to groundbreaking new releases, here’s what you need to spin this weekend.
Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out
The legendary duo Clipse returns after more than 15 years, teaming up with Pharrell for a mature, aggressive, and razor-sharp record. Fans and critics alike are raving about their lyrical finesse and focused production.
Nicholas Craven & Boldy James – Late to My Own Funeral
A haunting, soulful project where Boldy James weaves tales of street life over Nicholas Craven’s looping, sample-heavy beats. The underground stays undefeated with this collaboration.
Larry June & Cardo – Until Night Comes
Larry June and Cardo reunite for another smooth, ride-out soundtrack full of West Coast cool and laid-back hustle. Features from Wiz Khalifa and Richie Rich add more flavor.
Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die (5-Year Deluxe Edition)
Celebrating five years since its original release, this deluxe edition adds unreleased gems from Juice WRLD, showcasing his enduring emotional impact and versatility.
Open Mike Eagle – Neighborhood Gods Unlimited
Known for his cerebral, witty rhymes, Open Mike Eagle delivers his most cohesive and reflective project yet, blending surreal storytelling with sharp commentary.
Justin Bieber – Swag
Bieber’s latest album takes an experimental R&B route, digging deep into themes of love, faith, and self-reflection. A surprisingly mature and genre-bending release from the pop star.
Giveon – Beloved
Giveon returns with rich, vulnerable ballads wrapped in smooth production. His soulful voice glides over lush instrumentals, exploring love and heartbreak in every track.
Burna Boy – No Sign of Weakness
Burna Boy’s latest effort breaks genre boundaries, weaving rock, country, and Afrobeats influences into a bold, genre-defying project that showcases his global artistry.
FLO × Kaytranada – “The Mood” (Single)
FLO teams up with Kaytranada for a sultry, hypnotic single perfect for the summer. Their synergy on “The Mood” is undeniable, with glossy production and seductive vocals.
2 Chainz – “I Wanna Win” (Single)
From the short film Red Clay, 2 Chainz delivers an anthem about resilience and triumph. His motivational bars are set against cinematic, celebratory production.
This week’s roundup is a musical feast, from legendary rap duos and introspective wordsmiths to pop crooners and global icons. Whether you’re riding through the city, reflecting on life, or turning up for the weekend, this list has your soundtrack.