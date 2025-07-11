Fresh Friday: Clipse returns, Juice WRLD deluxe & more

Clipse, Juice WRLD, Burna Boy, and more headline this week’s best releases
the clipse
The Clipse at the Hyde Park Summer Fest 2023 (Photo credit: Eddy "Precise" Lamarre)

This week’s Fresh Friday Roundup brings a blend of hard-hitting rap, smooth R&B, and global sounds. From iconic returns to groundbreaking new releases, here’s what you need to spin this weekend.

Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out

The legendary duo Clipse returns after more than 15 years, teaming up with Pharrell for a mature, aggressive, and razor-sharp record. Fans and critics alike are raving about their lyrical finesse and focused production.


YouTube video

Nicholas Craven & Boldy James – Late to My Own Funeral

A haunting, soulful project where Boldy James weaves tales of street life over Nicholas Craven’s looping, sample-heavy beats. The underground stays undefeated with this collaboration.

YouTube video

Larry June & Cardo – Until Night Comes

Larry June and Cardo reunite for another smooth, ride-out soundtrack full of West Coast cool and laid-back hustle. Features from Wiz Khalifa and Richie Rich add more flavor.


Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die (5-Year Deluxe Edition)

Celebrating five years since its original release, this deluxe edition adds unreleased gems from Juice WRLD, showcasing his enduring emotional impact and versatility.

Open Mike Eagle – Neighborhood Gods Unlimited

Known for his cerebral, witty rhymes, Open Mike Eagle delivers his most cohesive and reflective project yet, blending surreal storytelling with sharp commentary.

Justin Bieber – Swag

Bieber’s latest album takes an experimental R&B route, digging deep into themes of love, faith, and self-reflection. A surprisingly mature and genre-bending release from the pop star.

Giveon – Beloved

Giveon returns with rich, vulnerable ballads wrapped in smooth production. His soulful voice glides over lush instrumentals, exploring love and heartbreak in every track.

YouTube video

Burna Boy – No Sign of Weakness

Burna Boy’s latest effort breaks genre boundaries, weaving rock, country, and Afrobeats influences into a bold, genre-defying project that showcases his global artistry.

YouTube video

FLO × Kaytranada – “The Mood” (Single)

FLO teams up with Kaytranada for a sultry, hypnotic single perfect for the summer. Their synergy on “The Mood” is undeniable, with glossy production and seductive vocals.

YouTube video

2 Chainz – “I Wanna Win” (Single)

From the short film Red Clay, 2 Chainz delivers an anthem about resilience and triumph. His motivational bars are set against cinematic, celebratory production.

YouTube video

This week’s roundup is a musical feast, from legendary rap duos and introspective wordsmiths to pop crooners and global icons. Whether you’re riding through the city, reflecting on life, or turning up for the weekend, this list has your soundtrack.

Recommended
You May Also Like
Join Our Newsletter
Picture of Eddy "Precise" Lamarre
Eddy "Precise" Lamarre
Eddy “Precise” Lamarre is a staff writer and brand strategist at Rolling Out, covering arts, culture, business, and community leadership. A Chicago-based multi-hyphenate, he’s also a photographer and rapper, known for his acclaimed project Ladies Love Mixtapes. Follow him on X @precise_chi. Stay Focused, Positive and Productive. Stay Focused, Positive and Productive
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Read more about:
Rolling Out