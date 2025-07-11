Kid Cudi goes from Diddy trial to wedding aisle

Kid Cudi has had a whirlwind month. Not long after stepping down from the witness stand in the Diddy sex trafficking trial in New York, he then got married to a fashion designer in the South of France.

From the courthouse to the South of France

The Cleveland-born and bred rapper, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, exchanged vows with Lola Abecassis Sartore near the French city of Èze at Cap Estel on Saturday, June 28, though the news has just wafted to the national media on Friday, July 11.

“We’re on cloud nine in our little bubble of love. It’s so overwhelming to receive so much love in such a short amount of time. You want this feeling to never end,” Sartore told Vogue magazine. “It was really the most perfect, flawless, peaceful day, and we want to do it all over again. Looking back, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The wife waxed poetic about her dreamlike wedding

The couple exchanged vows in the garden overlooking the ocean that the new wife characterized as heavenly.

“It was bliss,” Sartore explained to Vogue. “A moment out of time where the world stopped, and it was just the two of us … It was just us and our love, and it was the purest moment.”

Kid Cudi’s proposal was almost as magical to his spouse

According to Sartore, Kid Cudi’s engagement proposal was just as dreamlike and romantic.

A year had passed since the couple started when Cudi proposed on December 28, 2023, in Kyoto, Japan, about 500 miles east of Tokyo. “It was so romantic,” Sartore reminisced to the magazine. “He took me around town to visit different temples, and at the end of the day, he rented a temple just for the two of us to have our own moment. He got down on his knee and proposed. It was just us watching the sunset in this beautiful Japanese garden.”

How did Kid Cudi and Sartore meet?

The two met in 2018 at Virgil Abloh’s first show for Louis Vuitton.

“I was working behind the scenes, and Scott was walking the runway,” said Sartore, a former designer at Louis Vuitton who now runs things for ERL “Our eyes met in the chaos, and there was a silent spark. After the show, Scott walked straight up and asked for my number.”

The couple trumpeted their engagement on Instagram in April 2024. It was also the first time they let the public know that they were even dating.

As a clothes connoisseur, Sartore felt compelled to hire the “bridesman,” Alain Paul, to design her wedding dress. Vogue reports that the “gown was handmade in Paris, and composed of 60 meters total of six different custom laces. Paul created a mini version of a runway bridal style from a previous collection for Sartore’s after-party look.”



Cudi raved about his wife to his 2.5 million Instagram followers: “Man, I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life. A truly special day with amazing friends and loving family. I love this woman so so much, and I know she loves me in the same way. Its always a battle sayin “I love you more” because she always wins that battle haha My best friend. My ride or die. To all of the fam that came thru, it was truly a pleasure having you with us on our special day.”

Kid Cudi just testified in the Diddy trial

This is a complete flip from last month when Kid Cudi was sitting in a New York federal courthouse recounting how he believed Diddy broke into his home, tore open his Christmas gifts, and then allegedly ordered his car to be blown up. A Molotov cocktail was the incinerator used because Diddy learned that Kid Cudi was dating his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, when the two were on a relationship respite.

However, since the Department of Justice prosecutors could not prove that Diddy ordered the firebombing of Cudi’s sports car beyond a reasonable doubt, the government dropped the charge.