Quad Webb on why Dr. Heavenly Kimes is running for office

Dr. Heavenly Kimes received enthusiastic support from a large contingent of celebrity friends and family members as the dentist announced her candidacy for state Representative in Georgia.
Among Kimes’ inner circle in attendance is her longtime friend and confidante, Quad Webb, who is also a fellow cast member on the hit reality TV show, “Married to Medicine.” The two dynamic personalities will be tethered together for the next several months as Webb has signed up to be Kimes’ campaign manager.
Quad Webb, Mama Joyce, and Heavenly Kimes (Photos by Terry Shropshire for rolling out)Others in attendance included Mama Joyce, Funky Dineva, Ts Madison and, of course, Kimes’ husband, Dr. Damon Kimes, and her sons.
With the golden dome of the Georgia capital staring down at Webb and Kimes in downtown Atlanta, Webb enumerated her friend’s intangibles and qualifications to the electorate.
“I have worked with her closely on giving back to the community. In reference to your annual toy drive, that sticks out to me, because there are a lot of little kids who, during Christmas time, have absolutely nothing,” Webb testified passionately.
“And imagine being a child waking up and not having even a teddy bear. I’ve seen you put smiles on people’s faces in more ways than one. We also, when we work together with Sister Circle, we would always run these contests to change someone’s smile. And we know what changes the smile. You’re changing someone’s confidence. And it might seem like a small thing, but these are things that make a really, really big impact.”
As a bank of TV and news cameras captured the moment, Kimes outlined her platform. This includes education and improving test scores, appropriating more resources to help senior citizens, improving healthcare, and implementing police reforms.
“I am running because too many families are being left behind while politicians protect the wealthy and the connected,” said Kimes. “I promise to fight for you for better schools, better healthcare, real police reform and true economic opportunity. The election is not about me, it’s about us.”
Webb said Kimes will focus on improvement in education in District 93, which includes DeKalb, Gwinnett, and Rockdale Counties, and work in areas that align with her expertise in economic intelligence and financial literacy, including Bitcoin investments.
Webb reiterated that it is irrelevant how much money the political position pays.
“A lot of people ask, ‘Well, how much money is in that?’ We don’t want to talk about money, because it’s not about money,” Webb said. “It’s more about the people than anything.”
Webb said Heavenly wants to focus on education and actually increasing the test scores of the children in district 93. “I have seen you with your wealth management with Dr. Heavenly University,” Webb continued. “It has always been your focus to uplift others right through economic intelligence. I’ve seen you do that. I’ve seen you sit and talk for hours on end about how to invest, where to invest, Bitcoin, and all of the above.”
Webb added that it’s not that the citizens in the district lack the capacity to do it, but often lack the information and the resources to do these things. Webb said Kimes will change all of that.