Quad Webb on why Dr. Heavenly Kimes is running for office

Dr. Heavenly Kimes received enthusiastic support from a large contingent of celebrity friends and family members as the dentist announced her candidacy for state Representative in Georgia.

Among Kimes’ inner circle in attendance is her longtime friend and confidante, Quad Webb, who is also a fellow cast member on the hit reality TV show, “Married to Medicine.” The two dynamic personalities will be tethered together for the next several months as Webb has signed up to be Kimes’ campaign manager.

Quad Webb, Mama Joyce, and Heavenly Kimes (Photos by Terry Shropshire for rolling out)Others in attendance included Mama Joyce, Funky Dineva, Ts Madison and, of course, Kimes’ husband, Dr. Damon Kimes, and her sons.

With the golden dome of the Georgia capital staring down at Webb and Kimes in downtown Atlanta, Webb enumerated her friend’s intangibles and qualifications to the electorate.

“I have worked with her closely on giving back to the community. In reference to your annual toy drive, that sticks out to me, because there are a lot of little kids who, during Christmas time, have absolutely nothing,” Webb testified passionately.

“And imagine being a child waking up and not having even a teddy bear. I’ve seen you put smiles on people’s faces in more ways than one. We also, when we work together with Sister Circle, we would always run these contests to change someone’s smile. And we know what changes the smile. You’re changing someone’s confidence. And it might seem like a small thing, but these are things that make a really, really big impact.”