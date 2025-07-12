Cal Raleigh could absolutely dominate the Home Run Derby

The MLB Home Run Derby is coming to Atlanta on Monday night, and this year’s field is stacked with some of the most explosive power hitters in baseball. We’re talking about guys who can launch baseballs into orbit, create jaw-dropping moments, and put on the kind of show that makes ESPN highlight reels for years to come.

Eight sluggers will step into the batter’s box at Truist Park, each bringing their own unique blend of raw power, technique, and confidence. From the hometown replacement hero to the catcher having one of the greatest first halves in baseball history, this Derby has all the ingredients for an absolutely legendary night of long balls.

Cal Raleigh is having the season of all seasons

The Seattle Mariners catcher has been absolutely demolishing baseballs all season long, leading the majors with 36 home runs while playing one of the most demanding positions in sports. Raleigh is having one of the greatest slugging first halves in MLB history, crushing mistakes at a rate that has opposing pitchers terrified to throw him anything in the strike zone.

His power profile is absolutely perfect for the Derby format. Raleigh ranks in the 87th percentile in average exit velocity and delivers the ball at the optimal home run launch angle of 23 degrees. That combination of power and precision could translate into an absolute barrage of baseballs flying out of Truist Park.

The biggest concern is stamina – he’s a catcher who has played in all but one game this season, and the Derby is as much about endurance as it is about power. No catcher has ever won the Home Run Derby, with only Ivan Rodriguez reaching the finals back in 2005. But if anyone can break that streak, it’s Raleigh in the middle of this historic campaign.

James Wood has the tools to steal the show

The Washington Nationals outfielder might be the most intriguing participant in this year’s field. Wood ranks in the 97th percentile in average exit velocity and 99th percentile in hard-hit rate, which means he can muscle balls out of the park even when he doesn’t make perfect contact.

At 6-foot-7 with incredible natural strength, Wood has the kind of physical tools that Derby legends are made of. His 451-foot blast earlier this season shows the kind of distance he can generate, and remember that Aaron Judge won the Derby in 2017 with a similar frame and power profile.

The question mark is whether his natural swing will translate to Derby success. Wood’s average launch angle is just 6.2 degrees, which is pretty low for optimal home run production. But in batting practice, hitters can adjust their approach to get more lift, and Wood’s raw power could overcome any mechanical concerns.

Byron Buxton brings elite raw power to Atlanta

The Minnesota Twins center fielder might be 31 years old, but his power hasn’t diminished one bit. Buxton crushed a 479-foot monster earlier this season and has four others of at least 425 feet. His “no doubter” percentage – home runs that would be out of all 30 parks – is 75%, the highest in the majors among players with more than a dozen homers.

Buxton’s bat speed ranks in the 89th percentile, and when he connects, the results are absolutely spectacular. He has the kind of raw power that can create those highlight-reel moments that Derby fans live for, with balls disappearing into the Atlanta night sky.

The age factor is the main concern, as the Derby has become more of a young man’s game under the current format. But Buxton’s combination of experience and elite power could be the perfect recipe for Derby success.

Oneil Cruz has the hardest hit ball in baseball history

If you want to see pure, ridiculous power on display, Oneil Cruz is your guy. The Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop has the hardest-hit ball of the 2025 season and the hardest ever tracked by Statcast – a 432-foot missile with an exit velocity of 122.9 mph that probably broke some sound barriers.

Cruz also launched a 463-foot blast in Anaheim that soared way beyond the trees in center field, the kind of mammoth shot that has fans checking their phones to see if it landed in another zip code. With elite bat speed ranking in the 100th percentile, Cruz has the ability to create an all-time Derby performance.

The potential downside is his long swing, which produces those massive blasts but might not be the most efficient for a timed contest. Derby success often comes down to maximizing swings within the time limit, and Cruz will need to find the right balance between power and pace.

The dark horses could surprise everyone

Matt Olson stepped in as the hometown replacement for Ronald Acuna Jr., and being a late addition might actually work in his favor. Olson was born in Atlanta and grew up a Braves fan, so the emotional connection is real. He led the majors with 54 home runs in 2023 and has the kind of smooth left-handed swing that could play well in his home ballpark.

Junior Caminero brings elite bat speed and the chance to become just the third player to reach 40 home runs in his age-21 season. At 21 years old, he has the youth and fearlessness that could lead to a breakthrough performance on the national stage.

Brent Rooker might not have the same raw power as some competitors, but his optimal launch angle and consistent power production make him a legitimate threat. He’s been wanting to participate for years, and that enthusiasm could translate into Derby success.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. could pull off the upset

The New York Yankees utility player might be the most overlooked participant, but don’t sleep on his chances. Chisholm has belted 17 home runs in just 61 games this season and ranks in the 96th percentile in expected slugging percentage and 98th percentile in barrel rate.

As a dead-pull hitter who has increased his launch angle this season, Chisholm’s approach could be perfect for the Derby format. He might not hit the longest home runs, but he could rack up numbers by consistently finding the seats down the foul lines.

The size factor works against him – you have to go back to Miguel Tejada in 2004 to find the last player under 6 feet to win the Derby. But if Chisholm can get hot and stay within his swing, he could surprise everyone in Atlanta.

Monday night’s Derby has all the ingredients for an epic show, with power hitters who can create moments that fans will remember forever. Whether it’s Raleigh’s historic season, Wood’s elite tools, or Cruz’s jaw-dropping power, this competition promises to deliver the kind of entertainment that makes the Home Run Derby must-watch television.