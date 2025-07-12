Did Katt Williams throws shade at Angel Reese? Fans debate

Katt Williams incited impassioned debates on multiple platforms after the comedian seemingly threw shade at WNBA star Angel Reese.

Williams visited NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony’s “7 pm in Brooklyn” podcast when the subject meandered around to the superstar comic’s basketball skills.

Was it a bad joke by Katt Williams about Angel Reese?

“In basketball, I am 5 feet 5. So, there is a whole realm of basketball I can’t experience. I don’t have any above-the-rim experience,” Williams said. “On the other hand, I am not Angel Reese, I am 99 percent on my layups because I can’t afford to miss my layups. My layup is my dunk.”

Some believe that Williams was taking gratuitous shots at the Chicago Sky star.

Some fans didn’t appreciate Katt Williams’ comment

Many folks took to social media to debate whether Williams was throwing shade at Reese. She used to be notoriously clumsy under the basket but has improved her layup percentage considerably over her rookie campaign in 2024.

“It’s sad that everyone goes at her, what did she do to them?” asked one person, while another dismissed it.

Other fans believe the quip was harmless

“Whoever considers this a “diss” is just sensitive OR can’t comprehend what he’s saying,” said a second user.

A third commenter charged that folks are beating up on Reese, saying, “Poor Angel…first that boxer lady now Katt. Leave that young girl alone.”

According to WNBA.com, Reese did shoot a low 39.1 percent from the floor last year, including an abysmal 18.8 percent from the 3-point range.

This year, Reese is the only player in the WNBA to average a double-double with 13.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists on while shooting 42 percent from the field and 23.5 from 3-point range, the latter of which is still considered very low.

Angel Reese has had a banner July

Some fans of the Bayou Barbie are particularly irked by Williams’ comments, seeing that Reese just came off earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors after she averaged 19.7 points, 17.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 steals in the three games.

Reese also extended her WNBA record of 15-plus rebounds in four consecutive games.

Moreover, Reese was honored by making the cover of the NBA 2k26 video game, a huge recognition of her star power in the league. Also, this past week, the Bayou Barbie unveiled her long-awaited Reebok shoe line.

The debate continues

This may explain why some fans are irked at the timing of the barrage of criticisms that she has received this past week. Former NFL player Robert Griffin III claimed once again that Reese is jealous of Caitlin Clark and hates her, which Reese vigorously denied.

“Katt we will turn on you…leave blk women out your bs especially young blk women who mind their business and don’t bother anyone like Angel!” one fan warned.

Others, however, believe some fans are far too sensitive because these are just jokes.

“Did y’all forget that Katt Williams always talk about people taller to him?😂” one person said, while another concurred, saying, “He’s a comedian, It’s a joke, Comedians crack jokes like god—n, soft as baby s–t.”