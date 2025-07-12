Fans apparently have an insatiable appetite for Disney’s Zombies franchise, the gift that just keeps on giving. The record-breaking monster movie musical, which catapulted its main stars into the Hollywood stratosphere, is now back with more multidimensional madness.

Rival monsters disrupt the peace in ‘Zombies 4’

In Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, Zed and Addision have teamed up with Willa and Eliza to go on a summer road trip after completing their first year at Mountain College. Hilarity and hijinks ensue after their car gets upended and they encounter two new sets of rival monsters: the Vampires with special powers to control the wind, and the Daywalkers who possess fire powers.

Zed and Addison try to intervene between the rival facions. The two original main characters serve as mediators between the Daywalkers and Vampires at a summer camp as they jostle over a precious resource, with the potential for a larger threat looming over everyone.

Freya Skye and Malachi Barton are grateful for ‘Zombies 4’

Freya Skye, who plays Daywalker leader, and Malachi Barton, who lords over the Vampires, said they had to pinch themselves for being lucky enough to be a part of a juggernaut as the Zombies franchise — and filming in New Zealand, no less.

“I’m overjoyed it’s been it’s such an iconic franchise, and just to be a part of it is an experience in itself, and to be a part of it in New Zealand is also another amazing experience,” Barton exclaimed. “Meg and Milo are such sweethearts, and they are just there. They accepted us with open

arms.”

Skye concurred with Baton’s sentiments, adding that the joys and pressures of participating in an already iconic movie franchise made the experience magical.

“I mean, I agree with everything you’ve just said,” Skye said to Barton. “I think going into this, stepping into the franchise, is a huge responsibility and a big pressure, too. And I feel like last year, when we shot in New Zealand, it was just the most incredible thing.”

Can the rival factions reconcile in ‘Zombies 4?’

In Zombies 4, Skye’s character Nova is at odds with her father, Commander Bright, who is initially disappointed in her unconventional thinking and has reservations about her ability to lead the Daywalkers in the future. The actors hint at drama between monster clans and the possibility of Victor’s plan to flip the script succeeding.

It all made for a big of monster madness. And the actors are floating on air at how easily the Zombies’ vast fanbase took them in.

“We just felt so grateful how welcoming the zombies fans were to us,” Skye continued. “It’s so amazing to see how welcoming and excited people are to meet Victor and Nova as well. So they’re just the best fans ever. And it’s really comforting being able to step into a franchise with the most welcoming fan base ever. It’s just amazing.”