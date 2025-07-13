Chosen Few Picnic ignites ‘Summertime Chi’ once again

The Chosen Few Picnic: 35 Years of House, History, and Heartbeat in Summertime Chi

Chicago’s Jackson Park pulsed with rhythm, unity, and nostalgia as thousands gathered on Saturday for the 35th Annual Chosen Few Picnic & Festival. What began in the late ’80s as a backyard-style gathering by a collective of pioneering Black DJs, a significant moment in the history of house music, has blossomed into a cultural institution that defines the heart of Summertime Chi. And this year, the legacy is officially recognized on a national level.

In a decisive and emotional moment during the daylong celebration, Congressman Jonathan L. Jackson presented a Congressional Proclamation honoring the Chosen Few DJs for their significant contributions to music, culture, and community. These contributions include bringing 35 years of live music for 12 hours to nearly 40,000 attendees. The proclamation marked a historic milestone, cementing the Chosen Few’s influence as cultural torchbearers who’ve helped shape the city’s sound and soul for generations.

The proclamation presentation was a symbolic reminder of what the Chosen Few Picnic means to Chicago. It’s not just a daylong party, it’s a living archive of Black joy, artistry, and connection that continues to grow with each passing year. From its grassroots beginnings to its current status as one of the city’s most anticipated summer traditions, the Chosen Few Picnic is a celebration of life, love, and unity.

With the Chicago skyline as a backdrop and perfect summer weather overhead, the park transformed into a sea of dancing bodies, lawn chairs, grills, and unmatched joy. Fans came from across the country to experience the pulse of the city and reunite with family and friends in a space where the music is healing and the vibe is sacred.

Musically, the picnic delivered as always. The Chosen Few DJs held court behind the decks, unleashing classic grooves, deep cuts, and soulful anthems that had the crowd two-stepping from noon to night. Special guest DJs and surprise performances rounded out the lineup, with tributes paid to late house icons and nods to the genre’s rich Chicago roots.

It was a cultural reunion, a moment where Black Chicago celebrated itself. From local vendors and food trucks to festivalgoers rocking custom tees and vintage House Nation gear, every detail reflected the pride of a city that knows how to hold space for itself.

What sets this festival apart, year after year, is its intentional blend of history with pure joy, dancing, and celebration, reminding people where house music came from while giving them the freedom to get lost in the beat. After 35 years, its influence has endured and grown. New generations of fans now stand shoulder to shoulder with the originals, dancing under the same sun, to the same rhythms, with the same gratitude.

For many, the Chosen Few Picnic is more than just a daylong celebration. It’s the unofficial kickoff to Chicago’s summer, a cultural event that signals it’s time to fire up the grill, hit the lakefront, and embrace the full energy of the city’s warmest season. The Chosen Few Picnic, with its roots in resistance, rhythm, and release, is a celebration of the city’s unique culture and a reminder of the joy that house music brings. And the Chosen Few have remained its fiercest champions.

As the sun set and the final track faded out, the echoes of community, legacy, and pure love for the music remained. After 35 years, the Chosen Few Picnic continues to be a reminder that when Chicago comes together on the dance floor, it’s a celebration of who we are.

Summertime Chi has officially arrived, and as always, the Chosen Few set it off right.